The Gilroy City Council on June 29 unanimously approved a $12.3 million contract with Zumwalt Construction to build the new Santa Teresa Fire Station.

The exact “not to exceed” cost of the contract is $12,279,555. The council also approved an appropriation of about $11.9 million from the city’s capital projects fund to finance the contract, in addition to a $37,000 transfer from the facilities fund and a loan of about $3.6 million from the facilities and general funds.

The city has an agreement with the developer of the adjacent Glen Loma Ranch development where the developer will contribute $3.6 million to the fire station project. That payment is due from the developer after it records a final map for an upcoming phase of the subdivision.

The new 6,500-square-foot single-story fire station will be built on a 1.36-acre property at the corner of West Luchessa and Miller avenues. It will be the city’s fourth fire station.

The Glen Loma developer, Glen Loma Group, transferred the property to the city under the fire station agreement.

The city issued a request for proposals and bids in April for a design-build contract for the Santa Teresa Station. Four contractors submitted bids, and city officials determined Zumwalt’s proposal would be recommended to the city council.

“The new Santa Teresa Fire Station will improve service coverage and response times for the residents and businesses of Gilroy and replace the current temporary fire station located at the Ranchside portion of Christmas Hill Park,” says a city staff report.

The city’s planning for a fourth fire station began several years ago. City officials determined the Glen Loma Ranch residential area on the city’s west side was the best location.

The city previously hired Griffin Structures to serve as its project and construction manager for the project.

Plans for the new station include two fire engine bays, dormitory space, kitchen, offices, restrooms and support areas. The station will be all-electric and provide vehicle charging ports.

City staff said the details for some portions of the project—specifically an outdoor barbecue and recreational area—will be determined before construction begins.

Construction on the Santa Teresa Station is expected to begin in March 2027 and reach completion in April 2028.