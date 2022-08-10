good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california “Morgan metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly Pajaronian local news articles Watsonville California Pajaro Valley” title= santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
August 9, 2022
Gilroy Garlic Festival logo
FeaturedNews

Garlic Festival opens grant application period

By: Staff Report
13
0

The Gilroy Garlic Festival Association is inviting local nonprofit organizations to apply for grants.

Grant funds range from $500 to $5,000 per application per year. Candidates for the grants should be based in Gilroy and the surrounding area.

Organizations involved in promoting Gilroy as a visitor destination or promoting the business community would normally be supporting the GGFA as part of their mission and therefore not normally considered for this award.

Each nonprofit organization will sign a contract guaranteeing completion of requirements, and then must complete and show proof for a list of marketing tasks targeting each organization’s constituency of supporters. 

These would consist of:

• Prominent presence of the GGFA on the organization’s website as a sponsor

• Minimum social media posts of at least once every 8 weeks over a specified period of time 

• Minimum number of dedicated eblasts to the organization’s database 

“In staying true to the Mission Statement of the Gilroy Garlic Festival Association, the Board of Directors are proud to give funds to the local nonprofits that have helped with the success of the festival for the last 40-plus years,” said 2022 Festival President Jeff Speno. “The GGFA has given millions of dollars over the years and this year we will be donating $40,000 through grants and volunteer organization payouts. With the inability to host a large event in 2022, the Gilroy Garlic Festival Association has pivoted to donating funds through a grant process in addition to the volunteer work payouts.”

To request an application, email [email protected] Applications are due by 9pm on Sept. 30 and must be emailed to [email protected]

Staff Report
A staff member edited this provided article.

