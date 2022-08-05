Luchessa Bridge reopening

The Luchessa Avenue Bridge is expected to reopen by Aug. 9 after a month-long closure, but more detours will be in place throughout the month as crews continue work on a water pipeline project.

More closures on West Luchessa Avenue are planned to begin on Aug. 9. Westbound West Luchessa Avenue will be closed between Thomas Road and Greenfield Drive, while the eastbound direction will remain open throughout the project, according to Valley Water.

This closure is expected to last through August.

In March, Valley Water and its contractor began work on the South County Recycled Water Pipeline Project. The project will expand the distribution of additional recycled water in Gilroy, serve new customers, improve service delivery through system redundancy during outages, and support future system expansions.

Work includes the construction of 3.5 miles of pipeline, connection to the existing recycled water system and recycled water pipeline, and upgrading the pipeline connection to the South County Recycled Water Authority wastewater treatment plant facility.

The $23 million project, partially funded by a $5.7 million grant from the United States Bureau of Reclamation, is expected to be complete by the end of summer 2023.

For information, visit bit.ly/3OTdLxS.