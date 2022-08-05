good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california “Morgan metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly Pajaronian local news articles Watsonville California Pajaro Valley” title= santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
62.5 F
Gilroy
English English Español Español
August 6, 2022
Article Search
luchessa avenue bridge
The Luchessa Avenue bridge, located between Thomas Road and Church Street, will be closed from July 13 to mid-August. Photo: Erik Chalhoub
FeaturedNews

Luchessa Bridge reopening

More road closures planned

By: Staff Report
17
0

The Luchessa Avenue Bridge is expected to reopen by Aug. 9 after a month-long closure, but more detours will be in place throughout the month as crews continue work on a water pipeline project.

More closures on West Luchessa Avenue are planned to begin on Aug. 9. Westbound West Luchessa Avenue will be closed between Thomas Road and Greenfield Drive, while the eastbound direction will remain open throughout the project, according to Valley Water.

This closure is expected to last through August.

In March, Valley Water and its contractor began work on the South County Recycled Water Pipeline Project. The project will expand the distribution of additional recycled water in Gilroy, serve new customers, improve service delivery through system redundancy during outages, and support future system expansions.

Work includes the construction of 3.5 miles of pipeline, connection to the existing recycled water system and recycled water pipeline, and upgrading the pipeline connection to the South County Recycled Water Authority wastewater treatment plant facility.

The $23 million project, partially funded by a $5.7 million grant from the United States Bureau of Reclamation, is expected to be complete by the end of summer 2023. 

For information, visit bit.ly/3OTdLxS.

Staff Report
A staff member edited this provided article.

Please leave a comment

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Uvas Creek work aims to help fish

Erik Chalhoub -
Crews have been stationed inside the currently dry Uvas...
News

Council rejects electric building mandate

Erik Chalhoub -
The Gilroy City Council moved forward with a plan...
News

Local Scene: Blood drive combats shortage

Staff Report -
Local blood drive combats shortage The American Red Cross has...

SOCIAL MEDIA

9,422FansLike
868FollowersFollow
2,652FollowersFollow

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise

NEWS
Local News
Business
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
High School Sports
Gavilan College

CALENDAR
All Upcoming Events
Today's Events
Submit an Event
Promote Your Event

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties
Watsonville Worm Castings
Rebeca's Bakery

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
 Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Aptos Life
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
East Bay Express
Good Times Santa Cruz
Hollister Free Lance
King City Rustler
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
Morgan Hill Times
North Bay Bohemian
Press Banner
Salinas Valley Tribune
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© New SV Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Your Local Newspaper
MORE STORIES
uvas creek christmas hill park valley water fish habitat

Uvas Creek work aims to help fish

hecker pass apartments santa teresa boulevard

Council rejects electric building mandate