good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california “Morgan metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly Pajaronian local news articles Watsonville California Pajaro Valley” title= santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
76.1 F
Gilroy
English English Español Español
May 19, 2022
Article Search
FeaturedNews

Gavilan College receives anonymous $40K gift

By: Staff Report
24
0

An anonymous $40,000 donation made to Gavilan College recently was also the largest one-time gift it has ever received, according to the college.

The check, which arrived in April, was addressed to President/Superintendent Kathleen Rose. The donation seemed at first to be made completely anonymously, but after some research it was revealed it was made by a former mentee and long-time friend of Rose in honor of her 40-plus years in higher education and her upcoming retirement.

“I reached out to the donor, and she made it clear she wanted to remain anonymous,” Rose said. “She was thankful for the guidance I provided in her career and never forgot that. The most important thing for her is for these funds to go to our most in need students at Gavilan. Therefore, it was quite an easy decision to immediately make $20,000 of the funds available to our basic student needs program on campus, El Centro, and the other $20,000 to the Gavilan Foundation for student scholarships.”  

El Centro offers bi-weekly food distributions, financial literacy workshops, and CalFresh application assistance to people in both Santa Clara and San Benito counties, among other programs.

Annette Gutierrez, director of Basic Needs and Success, who manages Gavilan’s El Centro, said the El Centro Advisory Committee will be meeting soon to discuss how to best use the funds.

“I am so grateful to our anonymous donor for valuing the work of El Centro and recognizing how El Centro will contribute to student success,” she said.

Some ideas for these funds include:  

• Expanding the product delivery program into the next year as current funding will expire on June 30. 

• Providing transportation grants to students who need assistance through the basic needs referral form.  

• Providing emergency utility grants to students struggling financially through the basic needs referral form.

Staff Report

Please leave a comment

RELATED ARTICLES

Business

Sean Anthony’s Refinishing owner retires after more than four decades

Erik Chalhoub -
Sean Anthony Geiger, drill in hand, climbed up a...
News

Armendariz served with recall notice

Erik Chalhoub -
Gilroy City Councilmember Rebeca Armendariz was served with a...
News

Neighbors worry over Starbucks drive-thru

Staff Report -
Gilroy is getting a new Starbucks coffee outlet—just across...

SOCIAL MEDIA

8,389FansLike
534FollowersFollow
2,641FollowersFollow

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise

NEWS
Local News
Business
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
High School Sports
Gavilan College

CALENDAR
All Upcoming Events
Today's Events
Submit an Event
Promote Your Event

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties
Watsonville Worm Castings
Rebeca's Bakery

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
 Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Aptos Life
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
East Bay Express
Good Times Santa Cruz
Hollister Free Lance
King City Rustler
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
Morgan Hill Times
North Bay Bohemian
Press Banner
Salinas Valley Tribune
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© New SV Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Your Local Newspaper
MORE STORIES
Sean Anthony Geiger Sean Anthony's Refinishing

Sean Anthony’s Refinishing owner retires after more than four decades

Guest View: Steps to create a thriving community