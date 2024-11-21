The first phase of construction for Gavilan College’s new Hollister campus—which includes a 34,000-square-foot building with classrooms, labs, a cafe, resource center and more—is completed.

Gavilan representatives, public officials and members of the South Valley community gathered at the campus, located at 505 Fairview Road—on Nov. 13 for a ribbon cutting ceremony. Gavilan officials said the new campus will begin classes and other student services in January.

The new campus—long in the planning stages—will significantly expand higher education opportunities for students in San Benito County and the region served by the Gavilan Joint Community College District, according to Gavilan College.

“For more than a century, Gavilan College has been committed to empowering students to achieve their dreams and contribute to the betterment of our society,” said Dr. Pedro Avila, Gavilan College Superintendent/President. “Celebrating the opening of our state-of-the-art Hollister campus is a significant step forward in fulfilling that mission. As we embark on this new chapter, we look forward to shaping the future of higher education in San Benito County.”

Construction of the new building was completed in just over a year. The $60 million project is funded primarily by Bond Measure X, which was passed by voters in San Benito and Santa Clara counties in 2018.

Blach Construction as well as architectural firms Quattrocchi Kwok Architects and Gensler designed and built the project.

Upon entry to the new community college and resource facility, students and visitors are met with a light-filled welcome center that pays homage to Hollister’s indigenous roots through a locally painted mural that wraps around one of the lobby’s walls, says a press release from Gavilan College.

The building also includes classrooms, science and computer labs, a café that features a food pantry to mitigate food insecurity, a learning resource and testing center, gender-neutral restrooms, a lactation room, an expansive community room and spaces dedicated for student support and faculty collaboration.

Prioritizing hybrid learning, the Gavilan Hollister campus provides accessible, modern spaces that feature an abundance of natural daylighting, says the press release. Careful consideration has been given to technology needs, furniture layouts, future modification capabilities and collaborative learning options.

“It has been a rewarding and successful experience collaborating with Gavilan College and the project team to design this long-awaited new campus,” said QKA President Aaron Jobson. “Responding to a new reality where the ways in which we learn vary, the adaptable spaces are complete with advanced technology so that the experience for students both in-person and online is seamless.”

The new all-electric campus is net-zero energy ready and designed to integrate a future solar array, aligning with Gavilan’s commitment to sustainability, the press release continues. The surrounding site includes a new hardscape entry plaza, parking lot, landscaping and outdoor instructional and work environments.

“We set out to design a new local landmark, fitting with the natural setting and celebrating the community in Hollister,” said Gensler Principal Sandy Mendler. “The building exterior blends with the surrounding hills, while its light-filled interior offers expansive views to the landscape.

“Multiple indoor and outdoor gathering spaces complement new classrooms, labs and support areas, creating a vibrant campus experience for student success.”

At the start of the winter 2025 term at the new Gavilan Hollister campus, a time capsule will be sunk on site, incorporating historical Indigenous artifacts, as well as mementos from the present day to be found by future generations.

Additionally, the City of Hollister will implement a new bus route with frequent stops to facilitate student transportation and accessibility to campus, Gavilan College added.

More than 200 people attended the grand opening ceremony for Gavilan College’s new Hollister campus on Nov. 13. Photo: Courtesy of Blach Construction