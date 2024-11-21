52.7 F
Gilroy
November 21, 2024
Article Search
CommunityFeaturedNewsBusinessHealthLocal NewsNonprofitsReligion

Local Scene: Interfaith Thanksgiving service is Nov. 24

By: Staff Report
1
0

Gilroy Life goes online only for rest of year

Local news publication Gilroy Life has ceased printing its paper edition until the end of this year following the September death of publisher Marty Cheek, according to Gilroy Life editor Robert Airoldi. The publication will continue to deliver and post content on its website. 

Airoldi said he plans to resume printing the paper edition of Gilroy Life at the beginning of 2025. 

Cheek, a former writer for the Gilroy Dispatch who co-founded Life Media Group in 2013, died Sept. 9 at age 57. Cheek died of coronary atherosclerosis, Airoldi said on social media last week. 

South Valley Symphony performs Dec. 14

The South Valley Symphony’s winter concert will take place 3pm Dec. 14 at Advent Lutheran Church, 16870 Murphy Ave. in Morgan Hill. The program includes Kyle Jones’ Christmas Concertante for Horn and Orchestra, Mozart’s Sinfonia Concertante, A Charlie Brown Christmas, Winter Wonderland and more. 

Tickets are available online and at the door. Students in K-12 and those currently attending college can get in for free. For more information and to order tickets, visit southvalleysymphony.org

Interfaith Thanksgiving service this Sunday

All of South County is invited to the annual Interfaith Thanksgiving Service, held Nov. 24 at Advent Lutheran Church, 16870 Murphy Ave., Morgan Hill. The service begins at 4pm.  

Clergy and lay leaders in the interfaith community who live in Morgan Hill, San Martin and Gilroy will participate. This year’s theme is “Thanks and Praise in Tumultuous Days.” 

Light refreshments will be served. Guests are encouraged to bring a canned food donation. The service is jointly sponsored by the Interfaith Clergy Alliance and the Interfaith CommUNITY of South County (ICSC).

Staff Report
Staff Report
A staff member wrote, edited or posted this article, which may include information provided by one or more third parties.

Please leave a comment

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Community

Gavilan College set to open new Hollister campus

The first phase of construction for Gavilan College’s new...
Community

Santa Clara County Civil Grand Jury recruitment begins

Civic-minded residents of Santa Clara County are invited to...
Community

Mayor’s race stays close with more ballots to count

Candidates for Gilroy Mayor—incumbent Marie Blankley and Greg Bozzo—remain...

SOCIAL MEDIA

10,025FansLike
1,220FollowersFollow
2,589FollowersFollow

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Newsletter
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
Plaques & Banners

ADVERTISING
Advertise
Public Notices

NEWS
Local News
Business
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
High School Sports
Gavilan College

CALENDAR
All Upcoming Events
Today's Events
Submit an Event
Promote Your Event

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties
Watsonville Worm Castings
Rebeca's Bakery

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS

Alt Weeklies
East Bay Express
Good Times Santa Cruz
Metro Silicon Valley
North Bay Bohemian
Pacific Sun

Community Weeklies
Gilroy Dispatch
Healdsburg Tribune
Hollister Free Lance
King City Rustler
Los Gatan
Morgan Hill Times
Press Banner (Scotts Valley)
Salinas Valley Tribune
The Pajaronian (Watsonville)
Tri-City Voice (Fremont)

Magazines
Bay Area Parent
Bohème
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
South Valley

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© New SV Media
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Local Journalism
MORE STORIES

Gavilan College set to open new Hollister campus

Santa Clara County Civil Grand Jury recruitment begins