Local Scene: Interfaith Thanksgiving service is Nov. 24

Gilroy Life goes online only for rest of year

Local news publication Gilroy Life has ceased printing its paper edition until the end of this year following the September death of publisher Marty Cheek, according to Gilroy Life editor Robert Airoldi. The publication will continue to deliver and post content on its website.

Airoldi said he plans to resume printing the paper edition of Gilroy Life at the beginning of 2025.

Cheek, a former writer for the Gilroy Dispatch who co-founded Life Media Group in 2013, died Sept. 9 at age 57. Cheek died of coronary atherosclerosis, Airoldi said on social media last week.

South Valley Symphony performs Dec. 14

The South Valley Symphony’s winter concert will take place 3pm Dec. 14 at Advent Lutheran Church, 16870 Murphy Ave. in Morgan Hill. The program includes Kyle Jones’ Christmas Concertante for Horn and Orchestra, Mozart’s Sinfonia Concertante, A Charlie Brown Christmas, Winter Wonderland and more.

Tickets are available online and at the door. Students in K-12 and those currently attending college can get in for free. For more information and to order tickets, visit southvalleysymphony.org.

Interfaith Thanksgiving service this Sunday

All of South County is invited to the annual Interfaith Thanksgiving Service, held Nov. 24 at Advent Lutheran Church, 16870 Murphy Ave., Morgan Hill. The service begins at 4pm.

Clergy and lay leaders in the interfaith community who live in Morgan Hill, San Martin and Gilroy will participate. This year’s theme is “Thanks and Praise in Tumultuous Days.”

Light refreshments will be served. Guests are encouraged to bring a canned food donation. The service is jointly sponsored by the Interfaith Clergy Alliance and the Interfaith CommUNITY of South County (ICSC).