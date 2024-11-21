As we prepare to gather with loved ones this holiday season, it’s important to remember that many of our neighbors are struggling to meet even their most basic needs.

St. Joseph’s Family Center, a cornerstone in our community’s support network, has been working tirelessly to provide food, housing and employment services to Gilroy’s most vulnerable populations. However, their critical food assistance programs are facing a devastating decline in funding at a time when the need has never been greater.

Due to significant reductions from key sources, including a 40% cut in funding from Second Harvest of Silicon Valley, along with reductions in local, county and federal support, St. Joseph’s ability to provide for our community is severely stretched.

This funding decline arrives as the number of individuals relying on food assistance through St. Joseph’s has surged by 284% over the past five years. Yet, the resources to sustain these essential programs are simply not keeping pace with the need.

This holiday season, St. Joseph’s Family Center aims to deliver 2,000 food baskets for Thanksgiving and another 2,000 for Christmas. These are not just numbers; each basket represents a family in South County that would otherwise go without a holiday meal. Despite these efforts, the center’s resources are strained to their limits.

Recognizing this pressing need, the Gilroy Foundation’s Board of Directors took swift action on Oct. 30, to allocate $10,000 from our Community Needs Fund to support St. Joseph’s.

We hope that this donation will ease some of the financial strain and help them continue their mission of providing food to families in need. But we also know that the need is larger than any single organization can meet alone.

We invite you, our fellow community members, to join us in this effort. By lending your support to St. Joseph’s Family Center, you can help make a difference for families right here in Gilroy. Whether it’s a one-time donation or a commitment to ongoing support, every contribution counts.

Together, we can ensure that no one in our community goes hungry this holiday season.

To make a donation, please visit stjosephsgilroy.org. Let’s show that Gilroy is a community that steps up for one another when it matters most.

Thank you for your generosity and support.

Jaci Muro

Executive Director, Gilroy Foundation