Christopher HS Football (9-2 overall, 6-0 BVAL Mt. Hamilton Division)

Recent results: Lost 21-14 vs. Menlo (CCS D2)

Upcoming games: Season over.

NOTE: Menlo scored late in the fourth quarter to beat the Cougars. For CHS, quarterback Jaxen Robinson completed 17-of-23 passes for 154 yards and one touchdown.

Josiah Garcia caught the scoring toss among his five receptions, and rushed nine times for 27 yards. Robinson rushed 13 times for 32 yards and a touchdown.

On defense, middle linebacker Evan Vernon was spectacular with an amazing 23 tackles.

Gilroy HS Field Hockey (16-5-1 overall)

Recent results: Won 1-0 vs. Mitty at Leigh (CCS); Won 1-0 vs. Leigh (CCS semifinal); Lost 1-0 vs. St. Ignatius (CCS final)

Upcoming games: Season over.

NOTES: In the playoff semifinal against Leigh, Kamryn Krejdovsky scored the winner off an assist from Addison Tait.

Gilroy then reached their first CCS final since 2011, losing just 1-0 to St. Ignatius, who is rated No. 1 in California.

Coaches and athletic directors are encouraged to submit scores and highlights to go*********@gm***.com .