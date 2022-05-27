good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california “Morgan metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly Pajaronian local news articles Watsonville California Pajaro Valley” title= santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
Gavilan College Superintendent/President Kathleen Rose congratulates Aileen Romero, who was accepted to UC Santa Cruz and awarded the $20,000 Pister Scholarship. Photo courtesy of Gavilan College
Gavilan student awarded $20K scholarship

By: Staff Report
Aileen Romero, Associated Students of Gavilan College Region IV Representative, was accepted to UC Santa Cruz and was awarded the $20,000 Pister Scholarship.

The Karl S. Pister Leadership Opportunity Scholarship was established in 1993 by former UCSC chancellor Karl S. Pister to increase opportunities for community college students who want to transfer to UCSC. The scholarships recognize students who have overcome adverse socioeconomic circumstances, who have a demonstrated commitment to assisting and improving the lives of others, and who might not otherwise be able to attend UCSC for financial reasons.

Candidates are nominated by the presidents of each of the 13 regional community colleges. The nominations are reviewed by the Leadership Opportunity Awards Review Committee, and one student from each college is selected to receive up to a $20,000 award ($10,000 awarded for two years).

“I am the second in my family to win the Pister Scholarship and attend UCSC,” Romero said. “I want to say thank you to the community at Gavilan College for their support, and Si Se Puede.” 

Gavilan Superintendent/President Kathleen Rose nominated Romero.

“We are so proud of Aileen for being selected for this scholarship, all her accomplishments, not only academically but especially of her commitment to serving students as the Student Region IV Representative, dedicated to improving mental health awareness, and encouraging students to seek resources,” she said.

