Gilroy Assistance League accepting grant applications

Nonprofit promotes youth services in South County

By: Staff Report
Gilroy Assistance League is accepting grant request applications through Feb. 21. The local nonprofit considers grant requests that directly benefit youth organizations, programs and schools in Gilroy, San  Martin and Morgan Hill, says a press release from Gilroy Assistance League. 

This year, Gilroy Assistance League expects to award about $35,000 in grants. Funds will be awarded in late April. 

A formal grant request application must be completed and returned no later than Feb. 21. To apply for a grant or learn more about supporting the Gilroy Assistance League grants program, go to GilroyAssistanceLeague.org/grants

Gilroy Assistance League is a nonprofit organization that is composed of dedicated  female community leaders, whose mission is to promote the welfare and development of youth in South Santa Clara County, exclusive to Gilroy, San Martin, and Morgan Hill, says the press release. The League raises funds primarily through their annual Home + Garden  Tour, which is held each spring on the Friday and Saturday of Mother’s Day Weekend. 

This year marks the 20th anniversary of the Home Tour, and the event takes place on May 9-10.  

Support Local Journalism
‘Dear Jack, Dear Louise’ opens Jan. 17