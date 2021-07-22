Gilroy Bowl listed at $2.4 million

Gilroy Bowl and Scotty’s Restaurant, which closed in 2020 after more than five decades in business, is on the market.

According to a listing by Renz & Renz, the 10,431-square-foot building at 7554 Monterey St. is for sale at $2.4 million, and includes all bowling and restaurant equipment, as well as the liquor license.

The downtown fixture since 1967, owned by the Kawano family, announced it would close its doors permanently on Dec. 20. However, it was forced to close earlier after Santa Clara County was moved into the most-restrictive “Purple Tier” of the state’s Covid-19 reopening framework on Nov. 16, which prohibited indoor operations for many businesses.

The 10-lane bowling alley adjoins the restaurant that included a menu of Japanese and American fare.

The listing notes that the closest bowling alley to Gilroy is located in Morgan Hill, with another in Salinas.

“This presents an incredible opportunity for a new owner to restore the bowling alley and continue a long-held tradition at this beloved Downtown Gilroy hot spot,” the listing states.