June 5, 2024
Gilroy DMV office closed for renovations June 19-Sept. 3

By: Staff Report
The Gilroy Department of Motor Vehicles office will be temporarily closed for renovations from June 19-Sept. 3, the state DMV said in a press release.

Upcoming renovations at the office, located at 6984 Automall Parkway, include new flooring and furniture, as well as other improvements. 

Until the renovation is complete, customers can visit other DMV offices for motor vehicle services, including the Hollister DMV, 80 North Sally Street; Santa Teresa DMV,180 Martinvale Lane; Salinas DMV, 260 East Laurel Drive; and San Jose DMV, 111 West Alma Ave. 

Some DMV services may not require an office visit, and can rather be completed online. DMV officials encourage customers to renew driver’s licenses and vehicle registrations and complete other tasks, says the press release. 

To access online DMV services, visit dmv.ca.gov. 

