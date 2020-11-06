good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california “Morgan metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly Pajaronian local news articles Watsonville California Pajaro Valley” title= santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
60.5 F
Gilroy
English English Español Español
November 6, 2020
Article Search
Gilroy Family Fitness announced its permanent closure on Oct. 31. Photo via Google Maps
BusinessLocal NewsCOVID-19FeaturedNews

Gilroy Family Fitness permanently closes

Shut down since March due to Covid-19

By: Erik Chalhoub
155
0

Gilroy Family Fitness announced its closure on Oct. 31, marking another casualty in a business community struggling with restrictions brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a Facebook post, the gym stated that it is selling its equipment through Nov. 8.

“Over the past 10 years, we have provided the best fitness center in Gilroy,” the post read. “As difficult as the decision is to close, we will be permanently shutting our doors. We want to thank all of you for your support and for being a part of the GFF family.”

Gilroy Family Fitness was located in a 25,000-square-foot building at 8795 San Ysidro Ave. It closed in March following the initial shelter-in-place order, and kept its members updated through social media on its efforts to reopen under county and state guidance.

Members would be receiving refunds, the gym stated.

Current state guidelines for Santa Clara County allow gyms to operate indoors at 25 percent capacity.

Avatar
Erik Chalhoub

Please leave a comment

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Local News

Voter turnout near all-time high in Santa Clara County

submitted |
Santa Clara County is set to break yet another record this election cycle.
Read more
News

Mondragon defeats longtime incumbent on Gavilan College board

Gilroy Dispatch Staff |
A challenger to the Gavilan Joint Community...
Read more
News

Gilroy eyes Hecker Pass for recreational development

Erik Chalhoub |
The City of Gilroy is reaching out...
Read more
© Copyright 2020 New SV Media, Inc.
MORE STORIES

Voter turnout near all-time high in Santa Clara County

Mondragon defeats longtime incumbent on Gavilan College board