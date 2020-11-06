Gilroy Family Fitness permanently closes

Gilroy Family Fitness announced its closure on Oct. 31, marking another casualty in a business community struggling with restrictions brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a Facebook post, the gym stated that it is selling its equipment through Nov. 8.

“Over the past 10 years, we have provided the best fitness center in Gilroy,” the post read. “As difficult as the decision is to close, we will be permanently shutting our doors. We want to thank all of you for your support and for being a part of the GFF family.”

Gilroy Family Fitness was located in a 25,000-square-foot building at 8795 San Ysidro Ave. It closed in March following the initial shelter-in-place order, and kept its members updated through social media on its efforts to reopen under county and state guidance.

Members would be receiving refunds, the gym stated.

Current state guidelines for Santa Clara County allow gyms to operate indoors at 25 percent capacity.