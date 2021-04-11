Gilroy firefighters vaccinate residents at home

Gilroy firefighters have been visiting the homes of residents over the past month, giving Covid-19 vaccinations to those who may not have the means to travel to a clinic.

Earlier in March, Santa Clara County Public Health launched the Mobile In-home Vaccination Program, with Gilroy firefighters serving as vaccinators.

Firefighters vaccinated 25 people over the past week alone, according to Gilroy Fire Chief Jim Wyatt.

“We’ve been treated very well with this program,” he told the city council on April 5. “We’re filling a gap of need out there for people who are unable to go to any of our various city vaccination centers.”

Residents who are unable to leave their home due to illness or injury qualify for the program.

Firefighters have also been providing curbside vaccinations at the Gilroy High School parking lot, Wyatt said.

“We’re not out of the woods yet,” he said. “There are greater and greater numbers of people receiving the vaccine, but we’re also reminding people to wear their masks and practice social distancing.”

If you think you or someone you know might be eligible for the program, call 408.970.2821 or email [email protected]

As of April 8, 41 percent of eligible county residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine, with 24 percent fully inoculated, according to county health data.

Eligibility will expand to all residents age 16 and older on April 5. For information, visit sccfreevax.org.