Gilroy Foundation joins Meals for Heroes effort

The Meals for Heroes program, which serves employees at St. Louise Regional Hospital and the De Paul Health Center by delivering up to 60 meals at a time from a local food establishment, is growing.

The Gilroy Foundation is working with the Gilroy Downtown Business Association, Morgan Hill Community Foundation and Morgan Hill Downtown Association to raise funds to purchase ready-to-consume meals from struggling restaurants and deliver them to both medical locations.

The foundation will purchase 60 meals a day at a cost of $20 per meal. This program will run three days a week on the restaurants’ less busy days: Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. Gilroy Foundation has established this fund with $5,000 to start the program. To donate, visit tinyurl.com/3rezstwe.