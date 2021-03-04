good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california “Morgan metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly Pajaronian local news articles Watsonville California Pajaro Valley” title= santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
March 3, 2021
Volunteer Caroline Wallace and Saint Louise Regional Hospital Executive Assistant Vanessa Gibrud prepare to unload lunch Feb. 8 from Morgan Hill's La Nina Perdida for the Meals For Heroes program at the Gilroy hospital. Photo by Robert Eliason
Gilroy Foundation joins Meals for Heroes effort

By: Staff Report
The Meals for Heroes program, which serves employees at St. Louise Regional Hospital and the De Paul Health Center by delivering up to 60 meals at a time from a local food establishment, is growing. 

The Gilroy Foundation is working with the Gilroy Downtown Business Association, Morgan Hill Community Foundation and Morgan Hill Downtown Association to raise funds to purchase ready-to-consume meals from struggling restaurants and deliver them to both medical locations. 

The foundation will purchase 60 meals a day at a cost of $20 per meal. This program will run three days a week on the restaurants’ less busy days: Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. Gilroy Foundation has established this fund with $5,000 to start the program. To donate, visit tinyurl.com/3rezstwe.

Staff Report

