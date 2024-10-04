Gilroy Foundation opens annual community grant cycle

Gilroy Foundation’s 2025 competitive grant cycle started Oct. 1, with a goal of “empowering and enhancing the Gilroy community through philanthropy,” according to the local nonprofit.

Local organizations can start applying for the grant program, which offers applicants a chance to secure funding for initiatives that align with Gilroy Foundation’s mission of supporting community driven projects and programs.

“At Gilroy Foundation, we are committed to not only providing financial support but also fostering collaboration among local organizations,” said Gilroy Foundation Executive Director Jaci Muro. “We understand the power of working together to create solutions that address our community’s most pressing needs. Through this grant cycle, we aim to strengthen partnerships that drive meaningful change and ensure that South County continues to be a place where everyone can thrive.”

Applicants are welcome from organizations that engage in various community areas, including agriculture, artistic enrichment, education, environment, civic services, culture, health, recreation and technology, said the foundation.

Grant awards range from $500 to $5,000.

Interested organizations can apply by visiting the Gilroy Foundation website, gilroyfoundation.org. For more information on the grant program guidelines and other details, visit https://tinyurl.com/nhbfut6c.

The deadline to apply is 9pm Dec. 13. Applicants are asked to confirm the receipt of their applications to ensure they meet the submission deadline. Applicants will be notified in March.

Inquiries and requests for assistance can be directed to Kelly Barbazette at [email protected].

Gilroy Foundation is a community-focused nonprofit organization that seeks to enhance the quality of life in Gilroy through philanthropic leadership and community partnerships, says a press release from the foundation.