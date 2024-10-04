The Gilroy Business Political Action Committee or (GILPAC) Committee, a legislative arm of the Gilroy Chamber of Commerce announces the following endorsements for 2024 local City of Gilroy positions:

Mayor: Marie Blankley

City Council Members: Terence Fugazzi, Kelly Ramirez, Fred Tovar

The GILPAC committee is made up of a diverse group of local business owners and engaged community members seeking an increasingly, economically and socially, vibrant city. We know California cities are facing increased financial pressure due to staffing costs (i.e. Cal-PERS) and infrastructure improvements, while revenues have stagnated.

Many volunteer hours went into individual candidate interviews and reviewing their detailed questionnaire responses. We believe both Kelley Ramirez and Terence Fugazzi bring a business friendly and fresh approach to the existing council; Councilman Fred Tovar experience and open-mindedness; and Mayor Marie Blankley continuity, oversight and tenacity.

I appreciate the time of all those candidates who submitted responses and interviewed with us, and also the committee members who helped make these endorsement decisions.

Neither Councilwoman Rebeca Armendariz nor Councilman Zach Hilton chose to seek GILPAC’s endorsement.

Vic Vanni

Chairman of the GilPAC Board