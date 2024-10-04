Gilroy DMV office reopens Nov. 12

Update: On Oct. 4, the California DMV sent an updated press release stating that the reopening date for the Gilroy DMV office has been tentatively rescheduled to Nov. 12 “due to unforeseen circumstances.” The story below has been updated to reflect the new reopening target date.

The California Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) this week announced that the Gilroy office at 6984 Automall Parkway is scheduled to reopen at 8am Nov. 12, following an extensive summer long renovation.

The office closed on July 2 for renovations, which include new flooring, furniture and other improvements, says a press release from the DMV.

Area residents are encouraged to take this opportunity to apply for a REAL ID, which requires an office visit to complete the application. Starting May 7, 2025, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security will require a valid passport or other federally approved documents, like a REAL ID driver’s license or identification card, to board flights within the U.S. and access secure federal facilities and military bases.

To ensure the shortest office visit possible, first go to REALID.dmv.ca.gov to fill out the online application, upload necessary documents and print a confirmation code. Bring your documents and confirmation code to the DMV office to finalize your transaction. No appointment is needed. Once at a service window, it now usually takes less than 10 minutes to complete the REAL ID transaction, according to the DMV.

The DMV is also offering more digital services that customers can access from home or their personal devices. Most DMV tasks do not require an office visit, including self-service transactions that are no longer available in offices, according to the DMV.

To sign up for paperless vehicle registration and driver’s license renewal notices, customers can sign in or create a secure online account at dmv.ca.gov, and then opt in.