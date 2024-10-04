66.5 F
Gilroy
October 4, 2024
Article Search
Hollister DMV
CommunityFeaturedNewsBusinessLocal News

Gilroy DMV office reopens Nov. 12

By: Staff Report
29
0

Update: On Oct. 4, the California DMV sent an updated press release stating that the reopening date for the Gilroy DMV office has been tentatively rescheduled to Nov. 12 “due to unforeseen circumstances.” The story below has been updated to reflect the new reopening target date.

The California Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) this week announced that the Gilroy office at 6984 Automall Parkway is scheduled to reopen at 8am Nov. 12, following an extensive summer long renovation. 

The office closed on July 2 for renovations, which include new flooring, furniture and other improvements, says a press release from the DMV.

Area residents are encouraged to take this opportunity to apply for a REAL ID, which requires an office visit to complete the application. Starting May 7, 2025, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security will require a valid passport or other federally approved documents, like a REAL ID driver’s license or identification card, to board flights within the U.S. and access secure federal facilities and military bases.

To ensure the shortest office visit possible, first go to REALID.dmv.ca.gov to fill out the online application, upload necessary documents and print a confirmation code. Bring your documents and confirmation code to the DMV office to finalize your transaction. No appointment is needed. Once at a service window, it now usually takes less than 10 minutes to complete the REAL ID transaction, according to the DMV.

The DMV is also offering more digital services that customers can access from home or their personal devices. Most DMV tasks do not require an office visit, including self-service transactions that are no longer available in offices, according to the DMV. 

To sign up for paperless vehicle registration and driver’s license renewal notices, customers can sign in or create a secure online account at dmv.ca.gov, and then opt in.

Staff Report
Staff Report
A staff member wrote, edited or posted this article, which may include information provided by one or more third parties.

Please leave a comment

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Community

Letter: Gilroy business PAC announces endorsements

The Gilroy Business Political Action Committee or (GILPAC) Committee,...
Business

Gilroy Foundation opens annual community grant cycle

Gilroy Foundation’s 2025 competitive grant cycle started Oct. 1,...
Christopher High School

Cougars field hockey starts another fine season

At Christopher field hockey, the Cougars don’t rebuild. They...

SOCIAL MEDIA

10,025FansLike
1,209FollowersFollow
2,589FollowersFollow

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Newsletter
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
Plaques & Banners

ADVERTISING
Advertise
Public Notices

NEWS
Local News
Business
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
High School Sports
Gavilan College

CALENDAR
All Upcoming Events
Today's Events
Submit an Event
Promote Your Event

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties
Watsonville Worm Castings
Rebeca's Bakery

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS

Alt Weeklies
East Bay Express
Good Times Santa Cruz
Metro Silicon Valley
North Bay Bohemian
Pacific Sun

Community Weeklies
Gilroy Dispatch
Healdsburg Tribune
Hollister Free Lance
King City Rustler
Los Gatan
Morgan Hill Times
Press Banner (Scotts Valley)
Salinas Valley Tribune
The Pajaronian (Watsonville)
Tri-City Voice (Fremont)

Magazines
Bay Area Parent
Bohème
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
South Valley

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© New SV Media
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Local Journalism
MORE STORIES

Letter: Gilroy business PAC announces endorsements

gilroy foundation logo

Gilroy Foundation opens annual community grant cycle