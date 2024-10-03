At Christopher field hockey, the Cougars don’t rebuild. They simply reload.

After a stellar 17-2-2 season and a sixth straight Central Coast Section playoff berth, stars Katie Garrison, Caitlynn Holt and others graduated and thus CHS began this year with a young squad. But coach Dani Hemeon Perez’s program, like its neighbor Gilroy High, has a culture and a system that rolls on, even with many new faces. Early results show the Cougars with a 5-2-2 record, with shutouts in seven of the nine games.

“We have built a good culture here,” Perez said. “Commitment is a huge part of our team culture at CHS. We play a team game, where passing and playing with speed is always the emphasis. In order to play this style of hockey, we really emphasize perfecting the fundamentals. Our seniors do a good job preparing the younger players. It’s hard work and a team game. It’s so fun.”

Over the last four seasons, Christopher is 68-13-4 with three league championships, the last two years in the Blossom Valley Athletic League, Mount Hamilton Division, after previously competing in the Pacific Coast Athletic League, Gabilan Division.

Christopher has also qualified for and advanced in the Central Coast Section playoffs to one final, one semifinal and two quarterfinals.

This year’s team features five seniors, three juniors, six sophomores and two freshmen. Leaders include Ella Miura and Kaitlyn Nguyen in the midfield and Laurel Lopez on defense.

“All 16 play a vital role,” Perez said. “Ella is in her fourth year and is such a leader. Vocally and with her stills. She sets up the attack. Kaitlyn Nguyen gives us so much as a player, both offensively and defensively. And Laurel is our anchor in the back.”

Christopher has wins over Hollister 4-0, Valley Christian 5-0, Prospect 5-0, Live Oak 7-0 and Carmel 10-0. The Cougars have two scoreless ties in matches against St. Francis (Mountain View) and Redwood (Larkspur). Losses were 2-0 to Mitty and 2-1 to Leigh.

Christopher has talented scorers and also depth. Miura and Colette Boyd lead the team with six goals apiece. Alex Pires and Nguyen have scored five. Danica Lopez has three, Alliya Camacho and Ryan Hemeon each have two, and Val Picazo, Sophie Gonzalez and Laurel Lopez all have one.

“I’m really excited for this season,” Miura said. “We’re younger and we have a lot of potential. This is the best vibe of a team I’ve ever experienced.”

Miura complimented Nguyen and Laurel Lopez for their strength down the middle.

Christopher High sophomore Alyssa Montejano makes a pass down the field on Sept. 25 versus Carmel. Photo: Jonathan Natividad

As Perez noted, depth is crucial in field hockey, as strong and talented players are needed all over the field.

In the Carmel match, Christopher had a massive time of possession advantage. It seemed every loose ball was taken by a Cougar. It seemed that under defensive pressure, every Christopher player knew how to maintain control by deking or spinning or passing to an open teammate. Passes were right on the money and received smoothly.

Carmel, entering the match with a 2-2 league record, 3-4-1 overall, was a very good team. But Miura scored on a pass from Hemeon after just 2:43 of play and added another after just 6:15. Hemeon scored on a rebound. In the second quarter, Nguyen scored on a pass from Miura and Pires, one of the many sophomores, banged in a rebound of a Nguyen shot. The score was 5-0.

Carmel had few open shots. When they did attack, Christopher sophomore goalie Erika Toledano was up to the task, recording another shutout. The accomplishment came in close partnership with the back line headed by Laurel Lopez, and featuring Danica Lopez, Adyson Glines, Emmie Mendez and Alyssa Montejano. Mendez and Montejano are both sophomores.

Nguyen was all over the field, making great plays, and Boyd, Picazo, Pires and Gonzalez also sparkled. The forward group dominated play, with Miura complemented with Camacho, freshmen Hemeon and Delilah Cortez, and sophomore Reese Dubenko.

“I’m liking what I’m seeing so far,” Perez said after the Carmel win. “We have a good mix of returnees and newcomers. I’m happy with how we’re playing together but we still have a lot of growth.”

The Cougars look to defend their BVAL Mt. Hamilton Division title, decided last fall via a 1-0 overtime win against Gilroy after an earlier 0-0 tie with the Mustangs. But the entire league is solid, not just the Cougars and the Mustangs.

Willow Glen, Branham, Leigh and Westmont are all strong schools and off to good starts in 2024. Of course, Christopher points to the two matches against the Mustangs, October 15 at 5pm at home and October 30 at 5pm at Gilroy.

“I would like to get to the CCS finals,” Miura said. “Beat Leigh and Willow Glen. And of course beat our hometown rival Gilroy. And hopefully meet St. Francis and Mitty again.”

Many new players are in key roles but Christopher does not miss a beat. League and playoff goals are within reach again.