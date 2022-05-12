Gilroy Gardens opens up to bicyclists for second year

To celebrate National Bike Month, Gilroy Gardens is opening its park to bicyclists during a free event on May 20 from 4-7pm.

Ride the Gardens made its debut in 2021, and its 300-attendee cap was quickly reached. For 2022, the event has expanded to 500 attendees.

There will be hot food in the park to fuel your ride as well as food carts with Icees, Dippin Dots, popcorn, churros and pretzels, fruit cups, grab-and-go kiddie snacks and bottled drinks.

The month of May 2022 is National Bike Month and May 19-21 are the Silicon Valley Bay Area’s Bike to Wherever Days. During Bike to Wherever Days, everyone is encouraged to pedal to do errands, visit friends, commute to work and ride along the levee trail.

The Silicon Valley Bicycle Coalition will be on hand hosting an Energizer station where riders who pledge to Ride to Anywhere can pick up their complimentary 2022 Ride to Anywhere Bag. To make the pledge, visit bit.ly/3FFrrbI.

Ride the Gardens is free, but attendees must register via Eventbrite at bit.ly/37EaXEi.