good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california “Morgan metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly Pajaronian local news articles Watsonville California Pajaro Valley” title= santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
73.9 F
Gilroy
English English Español Español
September 20, 2022
Article Search
gilroy library
The Gilroy Library staff is preparing for a series of events to commemorate the library’s 10th year in its Sixth Street location. Photo: Kimberly Ewertz
FeaturedNews

Gilroy Library celebrates 10th anniversary of Sixth Street spot

Librarians plan series of events

By: Kimberly Ewertz
6
0

An excited crowd of nearly 6,000 visitors stood at the doors of the 54,000-square-foot Gilroy Library on Sixth Street on opening day, April 28, 2012. This month, the library is commemorating that memorable day with a 10-year anniversary celebration.

The events begin Sept. 23 with a Library Tips & Tricks presentation, a behind the scenes tour of the library, “Grab & Go” packets for the kids, and photo opportunities, complete with 10th anniversary props.

The fun continues Sept. 24, with a magic show presented by Germar the Magician. For all the history buffs, the Gilroy Historical Society presents an in-person visit with Kevin Akers, author of “The Dunnes of Brittas.” 

In conjunction with the 10-year celebration, the library is also showcasing its newly refurbished patio. 

“We’re excited that we will have a nice flow from the children’s programming right outside, and more room to set up craft tables,” said Sharon Kelly, supervising children’s librarian. 

“We’ve added some shade structures to make sure that the space is more flexible and usable in our hotter months,” added Cassandra Wong, supervising librarian.

gilroy library
In conjunction with the 10-year celebration, the library is also showcasing its newly refurbished patio. Photo: Kimberly Ewertz

If not for the efforts of past library staff, and the community, there would be no cause for this 10-year celebration. 

“Despite past extensive public discourse, three unsuccessful bids for competitive state library construction funds, and worries over the failing economy, the Gilroy City County voted to place a $37 million library bond measure on the ballot,” explained former supervising librarian Lani Yoshimura.

With a scant three months to campaign for the measure’s passage, the outlook was grim. But as Gilroy has done before, and will certainly do again, the community came together. The bond measure not only passed, but exceeded the two-thirds majority, garnering a 69.04 percent vote in favor of the bond. 

“There were many extraordinary things about the campaign and the victory,” Yoshimura said. “It was a true miracle.”

Since 1910, when the first branch of the Gilroy library opened on Fifth Street, the dedication of every staff member to maintain the library’s mission of serving the community has never wavered. 

“Our goal is to support holistically our entire community,” Wong said. “The staff do an amazing job at that.”

The statistics back up her statement. Over the past 10 years, close to 3 million visitors have passed through the library’s doors and nearly 50,000 library cards have been issued (the first 145 on opening day). More than 24,000 meals have been provided to children, 120 book sales and over 1,400 outreach events have taken place. When the pandemic hit, the library did not slow down, and provided 5,500 Covid-19 tests and masks to the community.

“It’s never a question of what needs to be done, it’s always a question of how we’re going to do it,” Wong said. “I’ve worked for the San Jose system, I’ve worked for the San Mateo system, and I’ve seen libraries with huge budgets, and I’ve seen libraries who must prioritize basic needs…this is the library that does it the best.”

And the patrons certainly appreciate their efforts, especially when it comes to the children. 

“They tell us all the time how we’ve impacted their kids in literacy and education,” said Elizabeth Munoz-Rosas, services librarian II. 

In addition to the countless programs and events offered by the library, this community staple is there for all those in need. 

“They may need help with referrals, like a food program or some directive on housing, sometimes they don’t know where to go,” Munoz-Rosas said. “So, they turn to the library.”

For Wong, her focus is on every patron she encounters and how she is going to get them to feel empowered. Kelly B. Young, teen and adult services supervising librarian, added, “We put an effort into making it a place where people feel welcome and safe.”

When it comes to teen volunteers, the library has made a significant impact on their career choices. 

“Many consider a career path in either education or librarianship or literacy, just from what they’ve seen here,” Young said. 

“We have many of them who have graduated from college and come and tell us how working here has made such a difference,” Munoz-Rosas added.

Lucero Cortes Vitervo, 24, spent several years as a library volunteer and credits it as, “the place where I decided where I wanted to go college, and what I would study once I was there.”

“It’s the place where I submitted the job application for the job I have now, (software development associate),” Cortes Vitervo said. “And it’s the place I hope my sisters grow to cherish as much as I do.”

Palo Alto University Clinical Psychology student Josephine Sanchez began volunteering at the library in 2012 after attending the opening tour with her family. 

“I am grateful for my family encouraging me to volunteer, and the library for having me as a volunteer, and then as an employee,” Sanchez said. “I have grown up with the librarians and library staff who have encouraged my educational journey and wished me the best in all my schoolwork.”

As for the future, Wong and her team continue to strive to ensure all people feel represented by utilizing Santa Clara County Library District’s strategic plan focusing on inclusivity, equity and diversity. 

“The county’s providing staff so we can meet and recognize the needs in the community and build new programs and build on the strength of the programs we currently offer,” Munoz-Rosas said. “We’re just going to keep trying to do that.” 

“Statistically speaking, our diversity statistics are changing, it’s very different and the library is primed to be that bridge for the families who’ve lived here for generations, to the people who are from places that traditionally haven’t had as much representation,” Wong said. “These are the new trends we must be receptive to, and the new community that is actively being built. And how do we serve those needs? Being part of that change and accepting and showing the community how to navigate that.”

Kimberly Ewertz

Please leave a comment

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Gilroy Arts Alliance opens new exhibit, looks to expand offerings

Kimberly Ewertz -
The downtown Gilroy arts scene has experienced a renaissance...
Crime

Drivers arrested in two fatal hit-and-run crashes in Gilroy

Kimberly Ewertz -
Two people were arrested in separate hit-and-run crashes within...
News

New book highlights four decades of Gilroy Garlic Festival history

Kimberly Ewertz -
Throughout its four-decade history, the Gilroy Garlic Festival served...

SOCIAL MEDIA

9,422FansLike
875FollowersFollow
2,644FollowersFollow

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise

NEWS
Local News
Business
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
High School Sports
Gavilan College

CALENDAR
All Upcoming Events
Today's Events
Submit an Event
Promote Your Event

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties
Watsonville Worm Castings
Rebeca's Bakery

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
 Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Aptos Life
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
East Bay Express
Good Times Santa Cruz
Hollister Free Lance
King City Rustler
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
Morgan Hill Times
North Bay Bohemian
Press Banner
Salinas Valley Tribune
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© New SV Media
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Your Local Newspaper
MORE STORIES
lorna saiki gilroy arts alliance

Gilroy Arts Alliance opens new exhibit, looks to expand offerings

Drivers arrested in two fatal hit-and-run crashes in Gilroy