Gilroy man arrested for possessing explosive devices

Police take suspect into custody following release from hospital

A Gilroy man who was injured by an explosion at a Mantelli Drive home was arrested Oct. 23 for possessing destructive devices.

Darren Dorrell, 53, was arrested after he was released from the hospital for treatment of serious injuries to his right hand, according to Gilroy Police Sgt. John Ballard.

Darren Dorrell

Investigators found a homemade explosives lab and “multiple” improvised devices during a search of the Mantelli Drive home, Ballard said.

The home on the 1700 block of Mantelli Drive has been under investigation since Oct. 12, when the Gilroy Fire Department responded to an explosion. First responders on scene transported Dorrell to a local trauma center.

Dorrell was booked into Santa Clara County jail on six counts of possession of a destructive device, possession of materials with intent to make a destructive device, and possession of a destructive device in or near any private habitation.

He is being held without bail.

Anyone with information can call Gilroy Police Detective Chris Silva at 408.846.0335 and mention GPD case 20-4701.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can call the tip line at 408.846.0330.