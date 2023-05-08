Gilroy man arrested for sexual assault in Palo Alto

A Gilroy man was arrested on May 4 for reportedly sexually assaulting a woman at a Palo Alto salon where he worked.

Cesar Eduardo Castro Moreno

According to Palo Alto Police, a woman reported that she had been assaulted by her masseur on April 15 at LaBelle Day Spa & Salon during a massage appointment. The woman did not suffer any physical injury, according to police.

The suspect was identified as Cesar Eduardo Castro Moreno, 58. A Santa Clara County Superior Court judge signed a warrant for the suspect’s arrest on May 2.

On May 4 at about 10:44am, officers from the Gilroy Police Department’s Anti-Crime Team served the arrest warrant at Castro’s home on Murray Avenue and took him into custody without incident.

He was booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail.

Police are unaware of any additional victims, according to detectives. Castro was fired from his position after the business learned of the investigation, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the 24-hour dispatch center at 650.329.2413. Anonymous tips can be emailed to [email protected] or sent via text message or voicemail to 650.383.8984.