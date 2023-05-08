good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california “Morgan metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly Pajaronian local news articles Watsonville California Pajaro Valley” title= santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
64.4 F
Gilroy
English English Español Español
May 8, 2023
Article Search
NewsCrimeFeatured

Gilroy man arrested for sexual assault in Palo Alto

By: Staff Report
13
0

A Gilroy man was arrested on May 4 for reportedly sexually assaulting a woman at a Palo Alto salon where he worked.

Cesar Eduardo Castro Moreno
Cesar Eduardo Castro Moreno

According to Palo Alto Police, a woman reported that she had been assaulted by her masseur on April 15 at LaBelle Day Spa & Salon during a massage appointment. The woman did not suffer any physical injury, according to police.

The suspect was identified as Cesar Eduardo Castro Moreno, 58. A Santa Clara County Superior Court judge signed a warrant for the suspect’s arrest on May 2.

On May 4 at about 10:44am, officers from the Gilroy Police Department’s Anti-Crime Team served the arrest warrant at Castro’s home on Murray Avenue and took him into custody without incident.

He was booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail.

Police are unaware of any additional victims, according to detectives. Castro was fired from his position after the business learned of the investigation, police said. 

Anyone with information is asked to call the 24-hour dispatch center at 650.329.2413. Anonymous tips can be emailed to [email protected] or sent via text message or voicemail to 650.383.8984.

Staff Report
A staff member edited this provided article.

Please leave a comment

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Gilroy council updates city’s illegal fireworks ordinance

Erik Chalhoub -
The Gilroy City Council on Monday voted 5-1 to...
News

Gilroy’s housing plan now heads to state

Erik Chalhoub -
The Gilroy City Council agreed on Monday to send...
Crime

Gilroy Police blotter, April 24-May 1, 2023

Staff Report -
April 24 • Vehicles were reportedly burglarized on the 7200...

SOCIAL MEDIA

9,536FansLike
927FollowersFollow
2,575FollowersFollow

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Newsletter
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise
Public Notices

NEWS
Local News
Business
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
High School Sports
Gavilan College

CALENDAR
All Upcoming Events
Today's Events
Submit an Event
Promote Your Event

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties
Watsonville Worm Castings
Rebeca's Bakery

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
East Bay Express
Good Times Santa Cruz
Healdsburg Tribune
Hollister Free Lance
King City Rustler
Los Gatan
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
Morgan Hill Times
North Bay Bohemian
Press Banner
Salinas Valley Tribune
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© New SV Media
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Local Journalism
MORE STORIES

Gilroy council updates city’s illegal fireworks ordinance

glen loma ranch development housing winzer place

Gilroy’s housing plan now heads to state