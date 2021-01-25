Gilroy man dies in collision on Highway 152

A 57-year-old Gilroy man died in a two-vehicle traffic collision on Highway 152 early in the morning Jan. 23, according to authorities.

The man was driving eastbound in a 1990 Honda Accord about 3:07am on Highway 152, just west of Lovers Lane, when the vehicle crossed over the double yellow line in the roadway, says a press release from the California Highway Patrol.

As the vehicle crossed into the westbound lane of traffic, it collided head-on with a 2008 Honda Accord that was traveling west, authorities said. The driver of the 1990 Honda, a Gilroy resident, suffered fatal injuries, according to CHP. The driver of the 2008 Honda, a 64-year-old Gustine man, was transported to the hospital for moderate injuries.

Police do not know why the driver of the 1990 Honda crossed the double yellow lines, and it is unknown if alcohol or drugs were a factor in the collision, authorities said.

Authorities have not released the name of the Gilroy man.

Anyone with information about the collision can call the CHP Hollister-Gilroy office at (408) 848-2324.