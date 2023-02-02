good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california “Morgan metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly Pajaronian local news articles Watsonville California Pajaro Valley” title= santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
Gilroy
February 1, 2023
FeaturedNews

Gilroy man dies in San Jose crash

By: Staff Report
A 39-year-old Gilroy man died in a crash involving multiple vehicles and a big-rig on northbound Highway 101 in San Jose early Wednesday morning, a California Highway Patrol spokesperson said.

The crash was reported around 5:55am on northbound Highway 101 north of Story Road.

Investigators determined the Gilroy man was driving a 2007 Toyota in the far left northbound lane when he was struck from behind by a 19-year-old man driving a 2017 Honda, CHP Officer Ross Lee said.

The collision caused the Toyota to crash into the rear of a 2004 Toyota, and that second Toyota then collided with a Freightliner big-rig, Lee said.

The Gilroy man, whose name was not immediately available, died in the crash, while the driver of the 2004 Toyota was taken to a hospital with moderate injuries. No one else involved in the crash reported injuries, according to Lee.

Impairment is not suspected as a factor in the collision, which prompted the CHP to close multiple lanes of the highway for about an hour, according to the CHP.

Copyright © 2023 Bay City News, Inc.

Staff Report
A staff member edited this provided article.

