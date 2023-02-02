Gilroy man dies in San Jose crash

A 39-year-old Gilroy man died in a crash involving multiple vehicles and a big-rig on northbound Highway 101 in San Jose early Wednesday morning, a California Highway Patrol spokesperson said.

The crash was reported around 5:55am on northbound Highway 101 north of Story Road.

Investigators determined the Gilroy man was driving a 2007 Toyota in the far left northbound lane when he was struck from behind by a 19-year-old man driving a 2017 Honda, CHP Officer Ross Lee said.

The collision caused the Toyota to crash into the rear of a 2004 Toyota, and that second Toyota then collided with a Freightliner big-rig, Lee said.

The Gilroy man, whose name was not immediately available, died in the crash, while the driver of the 2004 Toyota was taken to a hospital with moderate injuries. No one else involved in the crash reported injuries, according to Lee.

Impairment is not suspected as a factor in the collision, which prompted the CHP to close multiple lanes of the highway for about an hour, according to the CHP.

Copyright © 2023 Bay City News, Inc.