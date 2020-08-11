Gilroy man sentenced to prison for child molestation

A Gilroy man was sentenced to 11 years in prison for child molestation, Monterey County District Attorney Jeannine M. Pacioni announced Aug. 11.

Monterey County Superior Court Judge Mark E. Hood sentenced Tobias Ruiz Jimenez, 37, to the upper term of 11 years in prison for committing child molestation.

In July 2019, a female victim reported that when she was 13 years old, Ruiz Jimenez attempted to lift her shirt on one occasion and he inappropriately touched her over her clothes on another occasion.

Another female victim reported that when she was between 10-11 years old, Ruiz Jimenez inappropriately touched her two times over her clothes and two times under her clothes. Ruiz Jimenez committed these offenses when no other adults were around, according to Pacioni.

On June 9, Ruiz Jimenez pled guilty to committing an assault with the intent to commit a sexual offense and to committing a lewd or lascivious act. Both offenses are violent felonies and are considered “strikes” under California’s Three Strikes law.

At the sentencing hearing, Hood noted that Ruiz Jimenez’s crimes are egregious and stated that he has confidence that the victims will work through the healing process and move forward with their lives.

In addition to the prison sentence, Ruiz Jimenez is required to register as a sex offender for life. A restraining order was granted prohibiting Ruiz Jimenez from contacting both victims for a period of 10 years, the maximum term under the law.

The case was investigated by Sgt. Gabriel Gonzalez and numerous other officers from the Salinas Police Department. The victims were assisted by District Attorney Victim Advocate Sonia Buenrostro.