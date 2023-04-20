good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california “Morgan metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly Pajaronian local news articles Watsonville California Pajaro Valley” title= santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
51.9 F
Gilroy
English English Español Español
April 20, 2023
Article Search
marie blankley city council chambers gio la corte mayor for the day
Gio La Corte holds the gavel in the City Council Chambers as part of a tour of city hall with Mayor Marie Blankley on Monday. Photo: Erik Chalhoub
FeaturedNews

Gilroy’s new mayor for the day

Seventh-grader learns the ropes in day-long activity

By: Erik Chalhoub
3
0

As the mayor of Gilroy, Gio La Corte said he wanted to get the city’s crumbling roads back into shape, citing repaving Monterey Road and Luchessa Avenue as the first step.

But because there are countless moving parts within city government, it’s understandable that the seventh-grader didn’t get a chance to take on such a monumental task in the brief period that he held the mayor’s gavel on Monday.

Gio joined Mayor Marie Blankley for Mayor for a Day, an activity that benefited the Gilroy Foundation.

Gio’s grandparents Karen and Frank La Corte purchased the activity during Day in the Country in 2022, an annual major fundraiser for the Gilroy Foundation.

“It was a fun experience,” he said. “I’m really glad my grandma and grandpa bought it.”

The day began with lunch at Old City Hall, before Blankley and Gio went to city hall. There, the two reviewed the evening’s city council meeting agenda, and then went on a tour of city hall with City Administrator Jimmy Forbis.

Gio later got a tour of the Gilroy Police Department and fire station on Chestnut Street before wrapping up the day at city hall.

“I’m happy to see the youth interested in what goes on behind the scenes at city hall,” Blankley said. “There’s a lot going on.”

Erik Chalhoub
Erik Chalhoub joined Weeklys as an editor in 2019. Prior to his current position, Chalhoub worked at The Pajaronian in Watsonville for seven years, serving as managing editor from 2014-2019.

Please leave a comment

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Temporary Gilroy fire station gets new location

Erik Chalhoub -
The Gilroy City Council on Monday approved another location...
News

Local Scene: Supervisors approve health assessment of Latinos

Staff Report -
Supervisors approve public health assessment of Latino community  The Santa...
News

Legislative Summit brings elected officials to Gilroy

Staff Report -
The Gilroy Chamber of Commerce hosted its 10th annual...

SOCIAL MEDIA

9,536FansLike
919FollowersFollow
2,587FollowersFollow

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Newsletter
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise
Public Notices

NEWS
Local News
Business
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
High School Sports
Gavilan College

CALENDAR
All Upcoming Events
Today's Events
Submit an Event
Promote Your Event

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties
Watsonville Worm Castings
Rebeca's Bakery

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
East Bay Express
Good Times Santa Cruz
Healdsburg Tribune
Hollister Free Lance
King City Rustler
Los Gatan
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
Morgan Hill Times
North Bay Bohemian
Press Banner
Salinas Valley Tribune
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© New SV Media
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Local Journalism
MORE STORIES
temporary fire station glen loma ranch 10th street deanza place

Temporary Gilroy fire station gets new location

Local Scene: Supervisors approve health assessment of Latinos