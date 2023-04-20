Local Scene: Supervisors approve health assessment of Latinos

Supervisors approve public health assessment of Latino community

The Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday approved a proposal from Supervisor Sylvia Arenas for the Public Health Department to begin a comprehensive assessment of the health of the Latino community in the county.

In the more than a decade since the last Latino health assessment was completed, the Latino community has disproportionately faced acute health crises, most notably particularly high rates of Covid-19, according to Arenas.

“Santa Clara County’s Latino community has faced disproportionate exposure to crisis after crisis—from the Covid-19 pandemic to the housing crisis, and beyond,” she said. “This health assessment will give our community and policy makers the information and more importantly the policy recommendations they need to take real and sustained action to correct this disparity.”

“The Covid-19 pandemic revealed for us some of the unique factors that affect our Latinx community members, which further highlighted why it’s so important that we better understand key health issues impacting the Latinx community,” said Dr. Sarah Rudman, Deputy Health Officer of the County of Santa Clara Public Health Department.

For information on the assessment, visit bit.ly/43GZHPH.

Road work scheduled on Highway 25

Caltrans has scheduled one-way traffic control for Highway 25 in Gilroy on April 27 between 9am and 3pm to assist Union Pacific Railroad with paving repairs.

Work will take place on the highway near Bloomfield Avenue and the 101/25 interchange.

All work is dependent on weather.

Message and directional signs will be in place to assist motorists traveling in the area. The California Highway Patrol will be on site during the work.

Boating season opens

Coyote Lake and Stevens Creek reservoirs reopened at the start of boating season in Santa Clara County on April 15, thanks to the copious amount of rainfall received this winter, says a press release from county parks.

Coyote and Stevens Creek join Calero and Lexington reservoirs, which have remained open for recreation throughout the year. Anderson Lake will remain closed long-term in order to perform a seismic retrofit on the dam.

Boating is permitted on Santa Clara County Parks’ Reservoirs from 8am to 30 minutes before sunset, says the press release. Reservations are required for holidays and weekends beginning with Memorial Day weekend through the end of September.

Call 408.355.2201 or visit www.gooutsideandplay.org to make a reservation.

Celebrate independent bookstores at BookSmart

Independent Bookstore Day is April 29, and BookSmart in Morgan Hill plans to celebrate with a full day of festivities, giveaways and deals.

This year marks the 10th anniversary of Independent Bookstore Day, which will be recognized by more than 1,000 stores and their customers across the country, according to a press release from BookSmart. The event was established to promote, celebrate and highlight the value of the independent bookstore community.

BookSmart, located at 421 Vineyard Town Center, has been South County’s independent bookstore since it was founded 28 years ago.

On April 29, in celebration of Independent Bookstore Day, BookSmart plans to offer mimosas, orange juice and chocolate tastings from 10:30am-3:30pm, as well as a meet-and-greet with seven local authors including William Briggs and Richard Anderson from 10:30am-1pm, says the press release. The authors will be available to sign books and talk about their craft.

Throughout the day, the store will give its customers access to special Independent Bookstore Day books, merchandise and giveaways.

Cinda Meister, co-owner of BookSmart, said Independent Bookstore Day is one of her favorite days of the year.

“It’s really a time to put indie bookstores back in the center of the story,” Meister said. “Independent Bookstore Day is a way to say thank you to our loyal and supportive customers.”

Independent Bookstore Day is organized by the American Booksellers Association, a national not-for-profit trade organization, that works with booksellers and industry partners to ensure the success and profitability of independently owned book retailers.

Cal Fire launches online burn permit application site

Cal Fire launched a new online tool to apply for burn permits April 14 to help streamline the process for residents living in certain fire zones.

The application can be found at burnpermit.fire.ca.gov.

The website features the ability to apply for permits for residential burning, general burning and broadcast burning, which are prescribed burns.

Permits are available for residents living in areas in which Cal Fire has permitting authority, which is limited to zones designated by state law as the State Responsibility Area, or SRA.

A map of the State Responsibility Area can be found at tinyurl.com/rex23yms.

Permit applications will be reviewed by a Cal Fire representative, and a site visit can be scheduled if required.

Even with a valid permit, residents must check with their local air quality management agency to ensure it is a permissible burn day.

