Gilroy parks going tobacco-free

The Gilroy City Council agreed to completely ban smoking in all of the city’s parks on March 1.

The policy will go into effect by April.

Recreation Manager Adam Henig said Gilroy has designated smoking areas in 14 of its 17 parks.

Gilroy, Mountain View and Los Altos Hills are the only three cities in the county that have not completely banned tobacco usage in their parks, according to a July report by the Santa Clara County Public Health Department.

The county has offered to fund “no smoking” signs in Gilroy’s parks, according to Henig.

At a Jan. 25 council meeting where the ordinance was discussed, some council members expressed concern over enforcement of the new policy, saying such an issue would be a low priority for the busy police department.