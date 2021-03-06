good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california “Morgan metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly Pajaronian local news articles Watsonville California Pajaro Valley” title= santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
March 5, 2021
A sign designates a smoking area at Christmas Hill Park. Smoking will be completely banned in all city parks following a March 1 city council decision. Photo: Erik Chalhoub
Gilroy parks going tobacco-free

By: Erik Chalhoub
The Gilroy City Council agreed to completely ban smoking in all of the city’s parks on March 1.

The policy will go into effect by April.

Recreation Manager Adam Henig said Gilroy has designated smoking areas in 14 of its 17 parks.

Gilroy, Mountain View and Los Altos Hills are the only three cities in the county that have not completely banned tobacco usage in their parks, according to a July report by the Santa Clara County Public Health Department.

The county has offered to fund “no smoking” signs in Gilroy’s parks, according to Henig.

At a Jan. 25 council meeting where the ordinance was discussed, some council members expressed concern over enforcement of the new policy, saying such an issue would be a low priority for the busy police department.

Erik Chalhoub

