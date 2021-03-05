Gilroy Library lobby service returns March 8

The Gilroy Library will once again offer lobby service beginning on March 8, the Santa Clara County Library District announced.

“Lobby service invites patrons to safely enter the library to pick up holds and browse book bundles, bestsellers, movies and new collections,” County Librarian Jennifer Weeks said. “No appointment is required, and with a limited browsing collection and bundles available, everyone can discover something new.”

Visitors who enter the library must be free of Covid-19 symptoms, wear a face covering and maintain social distance. Hand sanitizer is available to patrons as they enter and exit the library.

Each library has self-service machines to check out items. Patrons will need to have their library card with them, or know their library card number and PIN to use the self-check machines.

Visitors are asked to keep their visit to 10 minutes to allow as many as possible to safely use the lobby service.

“The Santa Clara County Library District has been able to quickly adapt and evolve with the changing health and safety protocols to offer exemplary services,” said Mike Wasserman, president of the Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors and chair of the Library Joint Powers Authority Board. “From computer and printing services, meal distribution and student resources, to book bundles and lobby service—kudos to the SCCLD staff for their hard work and dedication to make many valuable library services available to our communities.”

Patrons may still arrange contactless curbside service, where a staff member will bring items out to their vehicle. Appointments can be made at sccld.org/curbside or by calling 408.540.3947.