Local Scene: Gilroy Farmers Market moves, local students earn high marks

Farmers market moves

The Gilroy Farmers Market has moved from Miller Avenue to the Gilroy Premium Outlets, 681 Leavesley Road, parking lot C.

The market, which is located next to In-N-Out, runs Saturdays from 10am to 4pm.

For information, visit tcfm.farm.

Locals graduate from Ohio University

More than 2,300 students graduated with bachelor’s, master’s or doctorate degrees from Ohio University for fall 2020.

Among the graduates were Mikaela Brautovich of Gilroy, who earned a bachelor’s degree in nursing. Kalei Jud of San Martin also graduated with a bachelor’s in nursing, while Rebeccah Gutierrez of Morgan Hill received a bachelor’s in nursing as well.

Gilroyan earns dean’s list honors at University of Tampa

McKenzie Capozza of Gilroy earned dean’s list honors at the University of Tampa for the Fall 2020 semester.

Capozza is a sophomore majoring in nursing. Students must maintain a GPA of 3.75 or higher to be eligible for the dean’s list.

The University of Tampa is a private university that serves 10,000 students from 50 states and about 130 countries.