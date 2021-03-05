good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california “Morgan metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly Pajaronian local news articles Watsonville California Pajaro Valley” title= santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
March 5, 2021
FARMERS’ TREAT Anthony Bigaut savors the sweetness of a pomegranate at the Gilroy Farmers Market in January 2020. Photo: Robert Eliason
FeaturedNews

Local Scene: Gilroy Farmers Market moves, local students earn high marks

By: Staff Report
Farmers market moves

The Gilroy Farmers Market has moved from Miller Avenue to the Gilroy Premium Outlets, 681 Leavesley Road, parking lot C.

The market, which is located next to In-N-Out, runs Saturdays from 10am to 4pm. 

For information, visit tcfm.farm.

Locals graduate from Ohio University

More than 2,300 students graduated with bachelor’s, master’s or doctorate degrees from Ohio University for fall 2020.

Among the graduates were Mikaela Brautovich of Gilroy, who earned a bachelor’s degree in nursing. Kalei Jud of San Martin also graduated with a bachelor’s in nursing, while Rebeccah Gutierrez of Morgan Hill received a bachelor’s in nursing as well.

Gilroyan earns dean’s list honors at University of Tampa 

McKenzie Capozza of Gilroy earned dean’s list honors at the University of Tampa for the Fall 2020 semester. 

Capozza is a sophomore majoring in nursing. Students must maintain a GPA of 3.75 or higher to be eligible for the dean’s list.

The University of Tampa is a private university that serves 10,000 students from 50 states and about 130 countries.

