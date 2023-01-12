Gilroy Police aims to add more women to staff

Women account for only 13% of sworn police officer positions across the country, according to the Bureau of Justice Statistics.

That percentage is about the same with the Gilroy Police Department, which has eight sworn female officers in the 65-officer department. The number of non-sworn female staff in the department sits higher at 23, which includes dispatchers, records technicians and others.

To help boost the number of women in the department, Gilroy Police is holding a Women in Law Enforcement event on Jan. 28 to showcase career opportunities to prospective applicants.

So far, interest in the event is high, as registration for the free event has already filled up only a few weeks after it was announced. Those interested in attending can join the waitlist by searching “Gilroy Police Department Women in Law Enforcement Career Day” on Eventbrite.

“The Gilroy Police Department is looking to increase its diversity and create a more balanced workforce that is reflective of its community,” Sgt. Dawn Delfino said.

During the event, the department will present on its variety of units, including:

• Public Safety Communications

• Records Department

• Detective Bureau

• Crime Scene Investigations

• K-9 and Mounted Enforcement Team

• SWAT and Hostage Negotiation Team

In addition, those interested can take part in a physical agility course.

“Those interested in a police officer position should wear athletic clothing and shoes as we will be offering a physical agility component like the test required for admittance to a basic police academy,” Delfino said. “The physical agility portion is optional but highly recommended.”

For information, contact Delfino at 408.422.2282 or [email protected], or Officer Diana Barrett at 408.846.0346 or [email protected]