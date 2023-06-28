63.8 F
Gilroy
June 28, 2023
News

Gilroy Police blotter, June 19-26, 2023

By: Staff Report
June 19

• A vehicle was reported stolen on the 900 block of Casciano Circle.

• A vehicle was reportedly burglarized on the 900 block of First Street.

• A business was reportedly vandalized on the 7500 block of Monterey Street.

June 20

• A vehicle was reported stolen on the 7000 block of Eigleberry Street and 600 block of E. Eighth Street.

• A vehicle was reportedly burglarized on the 6900 block of Automall Parkway.

• A vehicle was reportedly vandalized on the 9300 block of Monterey Road.

• A stolen vehicle was recovered on Wren Avenue and Robin Place.

• Theft was reported on the 6300 block of Monterey Road and 600 block of Leavesley Road.

June 21

• A vehicle was reported stolen on the 8100 block of Kern Avenue and 200 block of East Tenth Street.

• Grand theft was reported on the 8300 block of Arroyo Circle.

• A vehicle was reportedly burglarized on the 700 block of St. Clar Avenue.

• A business was reportedly burglarized on the 6900 block of Automall Parkway.

June 22

• Grand theft was reported on the 800 block of Fillipelli Drive.

• Burglary was reported on the 6800 block of Cameron Boulevard.

• A vehicle was reported stolen on Travel Park Circle and Bolsa Road.

• Vehicle tampering was reported on the 100 block of Lewis Street.

June 23

• Burglary was reported on the 9700 block of Rancho Hills Drive.

• A vehicle was reported stolen on the 8300 block of Glenwood Drive.

• A suspect was arrested for brandishing a weapon on Olea Court at 1:02pm.

• A suspect was arrested on a felony charge after a report of a disturbance on Ginger Place at 11:57pm.

June 24

• A vehicle was reported stolen on the 100 block of Ronan Avenue.

June 25

• Police responded to a report of an assault on Viognier Way and Zinfandel Lane at 7:19pm.

• A vehicle was reported stolen on the 100 block of Ronan Avenue.

• A stolen vehicle was recovered on the 6700 block of Camino Arroyo.

June 26

• A vehicle was reportedly burglarized on the 7900 block of Westwood Drive.

Information is compiled from public records released by the Gilroy Police Department.

Staff Report
A staff member edited this provided article.

