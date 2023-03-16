Gilroy ​​Police: Designate a sober driver on St. Patrick’s Day

The Gilroy Police Department will be on the lookout for drunk drivers on St. Patrick’s Day.

Additional officers will be on patrol March 17 from 6pm to 2am looking for drivers suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.

“Leave your keys at home and plan ahead before you celebrate St. Patrick’s Day,” Corporal Rene Arbizu said. “Designate a sober driver, schedule a ride share or make other plans to get home safely if you plan to consume alcohol.”

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, more than 11,000 people in the country died in drunk-driving crashes in 2020.

Police remind residents that alcohol is not the only substance that can cause impairment. Marijuana, prescription medications or over-the-counter drugs may also impair.

Funding for this program is provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.