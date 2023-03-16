good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california “Morgan metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly Pajaronian local news articles Watsonville California Pajaro Valley” title= santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
Gilroy
March 16, 2023
FeaturedNews

Gilroy ​​Police: Designate a sober driver on St. Patrick’s Day

By: Staff Report
The Gilroy Police Department will be on the lookout for drunk drivers on St. Patrick’s Day.

Additional officers will be on patrol March 17 from 6pm to 2am looking for drivers suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.

“Leave your keys at home and plan ahead before you celebrate St. Patrick’s Day,” Corporal Rene Arbizu said. “Designate a sober driver, schedule a ride share or make other plans to get home safely if you plan to consume alcohol.”

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, more than 11,000 people in the country died in drunk-driving crashes in 2020.

Police remind residents that alcohol is not the only substance that can cause impairment. Marijuana, prescription medications or over-the-counter drugs may also impair.

Funding for this program is provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Staff Report
A staff member edited this provided article.

Support Local Journalism
