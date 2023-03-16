Local Scene: Bach to Blues; disaster relief fund launches

Bach to Blues Concert returns March 18

The Bach to Blues Concert returns to the Gavilan College Theater on March 18 at 7:30pm.

Bach to Blues is a fundraising concert that showcases faculty, students and local talent. This year’s guest performers include the San Benito Oriana Chorale, the cast of the spring production of “Grease,” and Frank Flores.

Oriana is the only community choir in San Benito County that presents a regular schedule of concerts each year. It is a non-profit organization dedicated to giving live performances of vocal music and music education in San Benito County.

“It’s a wonderful, family event,” said Maria Amirkhanian, Gavilan music faculty and longtime organizer of the event. “Everyone wants to come. It is a local tradition, which truly celebrates not only Gavilan talent, but our homegrown musicians. Buy your tickets now before they sell out.”

VIP tickets cost $30, general admission is $20 and seniors/students are $10.

Tickets can be purchased at bit.ly/BachtoBlues23 or at the door, the Gavilan College Bookstore, BookSmart in Morgan Hill and the Gavilan College site in Hollister.

For information, contact Amirkhanian at [email protected] or 408.848.4796.

Silicon Valley Community Foundation launches disaster relief fund

Silicon Valley Community Foundation (SVCF) recently launched the ongoing SVCF Emergency and Disaster Relief Fund for the 10-county Bay Area region to support immediate and long-term recovery efforts in response to a wide range of disasters, from storms to wildfires to acts of violence.

The fund will prioritize efforts in Santa Clara and San Mateo counties. SVCF will seed the fund with $50,000 and will continually help fundraise to ensure the fund remains ready for action at all times.

“The incessant disasters pummeling our communities these past few years—from Covid and wildfires to now the devastating atmospheric rivers—have shown us that communities facing existing inequities are always the ones most disproportionately affected by catastrophic events,” said Nicole Taylor, president and CEO of Silicon Valley Community Foundation. “Our Emergency and Disaster Relief Fund prioritizes those in our communities already facing the harshest of circumstances—and who often shoulder the heaviest burdens caused by natural or human-driven disasters.”

Relief and response for San Mateo and Santa Clara counties, the core counties SVCF serves, are prioritized through this fund. The eight other Bay Area counties that will also be served include Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, Napa, San Francisco, Santa Cruz, Solano and Sonoma.

“We know that disasters don’t know county borders, which is why we’ve launched a regional fund that will support the entire Bay Area region in addition to our two core counties,” Taylor said.

To contribute to the SVCF Emergency and Disaster Relief Fund, visit bit.ly/3ZLnLP9. If you would like to send a check, write “6263-SVCF Emergency and Disaster Relief Fund” in the memo line and mail to: Silicon Valley Community Foundation—Gift, SVCF Emergency and Disaster Relief Fund, PO Box 889235, Los Angeles, CA 90088-9235.

Locals named to dean’s list at Biola University

Two Gilroy residents were among the 1,700 students named to Biola University’s dean’s list in fall 2022.

They are:

• Caden Booth, majoring in Philosophy

• Abigail Lynch, majoring in Nursing

Biola students are placed on the dean’s list to honor those with a GPA of 3.6 or higher while enrolled in 12 or more credits and whose cumulative GPA is at least 3.2.

Biola University is a Christian university in Southern California.