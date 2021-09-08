Gilroy Police investigate officer-involved shooting

UPDATE 12:50pm:

A man who exchanged gunfire with police early Wednesday morning died at a trauma center after being struck by “at least” one bullet, according to Gilroy Police.

At about 2:30am, police responded to a business on the 100 block of Fourth Street for a report of an intoxicated man. When an officer arrived, the man, described only as an Hispanic adult, shot at the officer with a handgun “within seconds,” police stated in a press release.

The officer returned fire, and the man suffered at least one gunshot wound during the exchange, according to police. Medical aid was provided at the scene, but the man succumbed to his injuries after being transported to a local trauma center.

The man’s identity is not being released pending notification of next-of-kin, police said, adding that no officers were struck by gunfire during the incident.

In security footage posted by a nearby Church Street resident on social media, six gunshots can be heard within a span of one minute.

This shooting is being investigated by the Gilroy Police Department’s Investigations Bureau and Internal Affairs. An investigation is also being conducted by the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office.

Eigleberry Street remains closed between Fourth and Fifth streets as the investigation continues.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Christopher Silva at 408.846.0335.

1 of 5

ORIGINAL ARTICLE:

The Gilroy Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting in the area of Fourth and Eigleberry streets, and authorities have temporarily closed the nearby roadways to vehicle traffic.

Police sent out an alert about the investigation and traffic closures at 7am Sept. 8. As of 10:40am, Eigleberry Street was still closed between Fourth and Fifth Street. Access to the post office at 100 Fourth Street is unavailable until further notice.

Authorities have not released any details about the shooting that led to the investigation. Check back here for details.