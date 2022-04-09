good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california “Morgan metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly Pajaronian local news articles Watsonville California Pajaro Valley” title= santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
84.9 F
Gilroy
English English Español Español
April 8, 2022
Article Search
NewsCrimeFeatured

Gilroy Police investigating ‘suspicious’ death

Body of woman found in Murray Avenue canal

By: Staff Report
20
0

Gilroy Police are treating the death of a woman as suspicious after she was found in a canal on Murray Avenue Friday afternoon.

According to police, officers responded to a report of a person lying in a canal near the 9000 block of Murray Avenue at about 12:06pm, and determined she was deceased upon arrival.

The details surrounding her death are being investigated by the Gilroy Police Department and the Santa Clara County Office of the Medical Examiner-Coroner.

No other information was available Friday evening.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Chris Silva of the Gilroy Police Department’s Investigations Unit at 408.846.0335. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call the Tip Line at 408.846.0330.

Staff Report

Please leave a comment

RELATED ARTICLES

Business

City seeks consultants for Amazon project

Erik Chalhoub -
The City of Gilroy is seeking consultants to draft...
News

Gilroy woman dies in Highway 129 crash

Staff Report -
A Gilroy woman died and two other people were...
Agriculture

Betabel developer updates project plans

Michael Moore -
New plans submitted to San Benito County show more...

SOCIAL MEDIA

8,389FansLike
534FollowersFollow
2,640FollowersFollow

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise

NEWS
Local News
Business
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
High School Sports
Gavilan College

CALENDAR
All Upcoming Events
Today's Events
Submit an Event
Promote Your Event

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties
Watsonville Worm Castings
Rebeca's Bakery

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
 Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Aptos Life
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
East Bay Express
Good Times Santa Cruz
Hollister Free Lance
King City Rustler
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
Morgan Hill Times
North Bay Bohemian
Press Banner
Salinas Valley Tribune
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© New SV Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Your Local Newspaper
MORE STORIES
camino arroyo amazon web services data center agricultural land

City seeks consultants for Amazon project

Rabbi Mendel Liberow

Rabbi Mendel Liberow: Caring for every person—A Passover message