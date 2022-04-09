Gilroy Police investigating ‘suspicious’ death

Gilroy Police are treating the death of a woman as suspicious after she was found in a canal on Murray Avenue Friday afternoon.

According to police, officers responded to a report of a person lying in a canal near the 9000 block of Murray Avenue at about 12:06pm, and determined she was deceased upon arrival.

The details surrounding her death are being investigated by the Gilroy Police Department and the Santa Clara County Office of the Medical Examiner-Coroner.

No other information was available Friday evening.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Chris Silva of the Gilroy Police Department’s Investigations Unit at 408.846.0335. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call the Tip Line at 408.846.0330.