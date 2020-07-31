Gilroy Police on the lookout for groper

Police are looking for a suspect who reportedly groped a woman as she was walking her dog on July 30.

According to Gilroy Police, at about 11:50am, a male riding a BMX-style bicycle approached an adult female who was walking in the area of Wayland Lane and Sherwood Drive. The suspect began a conversation with the female, then suddenly groped/squeezed several places on her body, police said.

The suspect fled the scene on his bicycle toward Las Animas Park, 350 Mantelli Drive.

He is described as Hispanic with olive-colored skin, 16-19 years old, and had a thin build. He had thin sideburns and a thin mustache. He was wearing an unknown colored sweatshirt and blue jeans. He was described as English-speaking and spoke very little Spanish.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Gilroy Police Department at 408.846.0300, referencing case number 20-3425. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call the tip line at 408.846.0330.