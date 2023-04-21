Gilroy Police seek sexual battery suspect

Gilroy Police investigators are looking for a man they say approached a woman and inappropriately touched her buttocks.

According to police, the incident occurred at about 7:40pm Wednesday as the woman was walking in a residential neighborhood along Mantelli Drive near Kern Avenue. After the incident, the man ran into a nearby neighborhood. He was not located.

Police said the suspect is described as an unknown race male, about 5 feet 9 to 5 feet 10 inches tall with a thin build. He was wearing a face mask, a black hoodie and black pants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Esthela Rocha at 408.846.0334 or [email protected]

Tips may also be submitted anonymously by calling the police department’s tip line at 408.846.0330.

Copyright © 2023 Bay City News, Inc.