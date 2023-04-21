good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california “Morgan metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly Pajaronian local news articles Watsonville California Pajaro Valley” title= santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
April 21, 2023
News

Gilroy Police seek sexual battery suspect

By: Bay City News
Gilroy Police investigators are looking for a man they say approached a woman and inappropriately touched her buttocks.

According to police, the incident occurred at about 7:40pm Wednesday as the woman was walking in a residential neighborhood along Mantelli Drive near Kern Avenue. After the incident, the man ran into a nearby neighborhood. He was not located.

Police said the suspect is described as an unknown race male, about 5 feet 9 to 5 feet 10 inches tall with a thin build. He was wearing a face mask, a black hoodie and black pants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Esthela Rocha at 408.846.0334 or [email protected] 

Tips may also be submitted anonymously by calling the police department’s tip line at 408.846.0330.

Support Local Journalism
