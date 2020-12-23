good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california “Morgan metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly Pajaronian local news articles Watsonville California Pajaro Valley” title= santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
March 30, 2021
NewsCrimeFeatured

Gilroy Police warn of phone scam

By: Gilroy Dispatch Staff
The Gilroy Police Department is warning of a phone scam circulating in the city.

According to police, there have been reports of scammers pretending to be officers from the Gilroy Police Department notifying residents that there are issues with their Social Security number. In some cases they actually spoof the phone number to GPD. 

The scammers claim the person has a warrant for their arrest and demand payment or attempt to obtain detailed personal information over the phone.

The Gilroy Police Department, or any law enforcement agency, will never demand payment over the telephone, police advise.

When in doubt, hang up, and call the department’s main number at 408.846.0350.

The Federal Trade Commission has information on how to avoid scams at consumer.ftc.gov/features/scam-alerts.

Gilroy Dispatch Staff

