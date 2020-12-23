Gilroy Police warn of phone scam

The Gilroy Police Department is warning of a phone scam circulating in the city.

According to police, there have been reports of scammers pretending to be officers from the Gilroy Police Department notifying residents that there are issues with their Social Security number. In some cases they actually spoof the phone number to GPD.

The scammers claim the person has a warrant for their arrest and demand payment or attempt to obtain detailed personal information over the phone.

The Gilroy Police Department, or any law enforcement agency, will never demand payment over the telephone, police advise.

When in doubt, hang up, and call the department’s main number at 408.846.0350.

The Federal Trade Commission has information on how to avoid scams at consumer.ftc.gov/features/scam-alerts.