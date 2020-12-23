Local Scene: Applications open for city council internship program, First Night goes virtual

Applications sought for city council internship program

Gilroy City Councilmember Zach Hilton’s Internship Program is now accepting applications.

The program offers high school and college students an opportunity to participate in and experience the work of a city council office. These experiences include working with constituents, conducting community outreach efforts, assisting community-based organizations, organizing civic events and projects, database development and upkeep, staffing the office, and other activities.

Internships are available to those who are currently enrolled in high school or college.

Depending on their high school or college programs, students may also receive different types of school credits for participating as an intern.

All internship work is voluntary and students will not receive any monetary compensation.

For information and to apply, visit bit.ly/HiltonStudentIntern.

Cal Fire lifts burn permit suspension

The burn permit suspension in Santa Clara County has been lifted.

Cal Fire Santa Clara Unit Chief Jake Hess formally canceled the burn permit suspension and advises that those possessing current and valid agriculture and residential burn permits can now resume burning on permissible burn days.

Cooler temperatures, higher humidity and the chance of winter weather have helped to begin to diminish the threat of wildfire. Property owners and residents are asked to use caution while conducting debris or agriculture burns, follow all guidelines provided, and maintain control of the fire at all times. Individuals can be held civilly and/or criminally liable for allowing a fire to escape their control and/or burn onto neighboring property.

Residents wishing to burn must verify it is a permissive burn day by contacting the Bay Area Air Quality Management District at 415.749.4900.

For information on burning, visit fire.ca.gov.

Residents invited to propose legislation

Residents are invited to propose new city legislation by participating in “There Ought to Be A Law.”

Proposals can vary from local community improvements, new policies/ordinances, and revisions to existing ordinances/policies.

“As a city councilmember, I know that some of the best ideas we work on at City Hall come directly from constituents,” said Gilroy City Councilmember Zach Hilton. “When we work together as a community, we can produce better results.”

Proposals are due by Jan. 29.

To apply, visit bit.ly/OughtToBeALaw.

First Night event goes virtual

The First Night Monterey celebration will bring in 2021 with an array of performances that will be broadcast on YouTube.com/FirstNightMonterey.

The virtual New Year’s Eve program will feature more than 18 performances of music, art, dance and poetry from Florida to Illinois and onward to California.

Performers include Monterey Jazz Festival’s Next Generation Jazz Band, the Gerald Clayton Quartet, The Yvette Gonzales-Nacer Trio and the Black Irish Band.The virtual event runs Dec. 31 from 6pm to midnight. For information, visit firstnightmonterey.org.