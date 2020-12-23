good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california “Morgan metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly Pajaronian local news articles Watsonville California Pajaro Valley” title= santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
March 30, 2021
CHRISTMAS CHEER Eric Howard and Annette Vivian of Gilroy After Hours Rotary are shown with the toys donated to the House of Toys gift drive at The Neon Exchange. Submitted photo
Gilroy toy drives collect more than 2K gifts

After Hours Rotary delivers holiday stockings

By: Gilroy Dispatch Staff
The House of Toys gift drive hosted by The Neon Exchange and Mt. Madonna YMCA collected more than 2,000 toys over the past few weeks, wrapping up Dec. 19.

In addition to the toys, 300 stockings, $3,500 worth of gift cards, 100 books, 95 jackets and more were collected and were distributed by reservation through Mt. Madonna YMCA, according to Neon Exchange founder Toni Bowles.

The toy drive is in collaboration with Mt. Madonna YMCA, The Neon Exchange, Gilroy Chamber of Commerce, Gilroy After Hours Rotary, Gina Lopez Insurance & Financial Services and Tristan’s Cookies & Cream.

The Gilroy After Hours Rotary donated holiday stockings filled with toothbrushes, toothpaste, school supplies, and juice to 300 children. In addition to the stockings, Rotarians donated new jackets, toys, and gift cards.

Leading the effort of the holiday stocking project was Rotarian Kathy Ladd, a retired Gilroy school teacher of 37 years. Ladd sourced the stockings, supplies and worked with a team of Rotarians in securing donated items. 

Local dentists, Dr. Luma Ajlouni of Gilroy Pediatric Dentistry and Dr. Linga Vuppala of Gilroy Dental Associates provided the toothbrushes and toothpaste to fill the 300 stockings.

“Gilroy After Hours Rotary recognized the importance of supporting the local community during these difficult times,” Ladd said. “For parents to be able to give their child a donated gift and a Christmas stocking filled with goodies makes the holidays so much easier for families—a new toothbrush and toothpaste is always a welcome item.”

Mt. Madonna YMCA provides a full range of programs and services for seniors and youth. Senior meals are provided daily in Gilroy and Morgan Hill, and youth services are provided in conjunction with the Gilroy and Morgan Hill school districts. Executive Director Andrea Nicolette has been the driving force behind the House of Toys and has created a unique partnership within the community of Gilroy to bring the annual toy drive to Gilroy each year.

“The Gilroy After Hours Rotary was a part of something that is so much bigger in our community,” Gilroy After Hours President Mark Vivian said. “The stockings and items collected from our Rotarians and community partners added to the many other generous gifts and contributions that the Mt. Madonna YMCA secured. We are ecstatic that we could partner with the Mt. Madonna YMCA to bring children Christmas cheer.”

On Dec. 20, Cathedral of Faith Gilroy handed out toys to more than 320 pre-registered children from Gilroy Head Start programs as well as families for Eliot Elementary School.  

The number of children served was twice as many as the previous year, according to organizers.

Due to Covid-19 safety guidelines, the giveaway was done in a drive-thru fashion. Families had the chance to drive through “The Joy Story” light show as they picked up their gifts.

More than 30 volunteers made the event possible.

Centro Cristiano Jerusalen also handed out toys to children from Dec. 16-18.

