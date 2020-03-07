Gilroy resident tests positive for COVID-19

A Gilroy resident has tested positive for COVID-19, Interim Fire Chief Mark Bisbee announced March 7, marking the first known case of the virus in the city.

The male resident, who has been identified as being in his 50s, was initially thought to have pneumonia, but was transferred to Kaiser Permanente in San Jose where he tested positive for COVID-19.

Mayor Roland Velasco shared Bisbee’s announcement during his monthly Coffee and Conversation event in the city council chambers. Velasco said the patient is now in the county health protocol to determine how the virus was transmitted.

County health officials have not confirmed the city where the patient resides.

Velasco urged residents to practice safe hygiene by staying home if they feel ill, washing their hands and covering their coughs.

“Let’s be smart about this, let’s not panic,” Velasco said, adding that people are more in danger of catching the common flu than COVID-19. “We have to be reasonable, we have to be respectful.”

On March 6, health officials announced four more cases of the virus in Santa Clara County, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the county to 24.

County health officials on March 5 recommended the cancellation of large-scale events to prevent the spread of the virus.

Santa Clara County Library District, including the Gilroy and Morgan Hill libraries, has suspended all public programs and meetings at the library through the end of the month, library officials announced March 6.

Meeting room bookings have also been cancelled, supervising librarian Kelly B. Young wrote in an email to residents.

“We are sorry for the inconvenience and will keep you posted with updates as to when we can resume programs and events,” Young wrote.

Velasco said city officials will be meeting on Monday to determine if any city-sponsored events will be cancelled. The city has scheduled a Family Fun Day to celebrate Gilroy 150th anniversary of its incorporation on March 14 at the Wheeler Center.

For up-to-date information on COVID-19 in Santa Clara County, visit the county’s website at www.sccgov.org/sites/phd/DiseaseInformation/novel-coronavirus/Pages/home.aspx.

