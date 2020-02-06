Gilroy Rotary hands out grants

The Gilroy Rotary Club gave out nearly $50,000 in grants to various community organizations at its weekly meeting Jan. 28.

According to Rotarian Jay Baska, the club received 41 applications this year through its Charitable Giving program, and was able to award $49,386. A total of $25,000 was made possible from the club’s fundraising activities throughout the year, such as the wine garden at the Gilroy Garlic Festival, while the rest came from the Rotary Endowment fund.

Rotary President Mark Turner said the grants are one way the club invests in the organizations, which in turn re-invest back into the community.

“This is one of the best days to be a Rotarian,” he said.

Gilroy High School received $3,000 to purchase books, which is a boon for its library that has very little budget for such purchases, said librarian Freddie Spencer.

•••

• City of Gilroy Recreation Department, Breakfast with Santa Claus: $350

• City of Gilroy Recreation Department, Kids Triathlon event supplies: $2,000

• City of Gilroy Recreation Department, Kids Discover Art event supplies: $2,500

• Gilroy Unified School District K-12: Run for Fitness shirts, vests and bands: $3,000

• Glen View Elementary School, books for fourth grade: $400

• Glen View Elementary, A.R. Reading incentives/rewards: $3,000

• Las Animas Elementary School, licenses for online ART curriculum and supplies: $1,500

• Rod Kelley Elementary Parent Club, whiteboards and alternative seating: $1,000

• Brownell Middle School, library books for new Accelerated Reader program: $3,000

• Brownell Middle School, Chromebook computers: $5,430

• Brownell Middle School, Bruins believe in Kindness” T-shirts: $750

• Brownell Middle School, instrument repair kit and tom set: $1,110

• Gilroy High School, purchase field show and sheet music: $750

• Gilroy High School Parent Club, copy paper, $600

• Gilroy High School Computer Science, 30 robot chassis kits: $651

• Gilroy High School Physics, two data collection devices: $750

• Gilroy High School, books: $3,000

• Gilroy High School, Link Crew T-shirts: $1,200

• Gavilan College, Science Alive workshop for middle schools: $1,500

• Friends of Canada de los Osos, greenhouse for propagation of natives: $1,500

• New Hope Community Church, winter survival kits for homeless: $500

• Rebekah Children’s Services, Culinary Academy kitchen equipment: $1,000

• South County Cal-SOAP, school supplies for IGTC Program: $3,000

• Shining Star Program, prom for special needs high school students: $3,500

• Live Oak Adult Day Services, ink cartridges and supplies: $650

• Community Solutions, linens and kitchen supplies for shelter: $1,445

• Poppy Jasper International Film Festival, workshops for youth film program: $500

• Santa Clara County Library Foundation, Gilroy STEAM tech projects: $2,000

• Christopher High School, Link Crew T-shirts: $800

• Christopher High School Grad Night, celebration supplies: $1,000

• Gilroy High School Grad Night, celebration supplies: $1,000

