Gilroy school board to appoint trustees

Four seats on the Gilroy Unified School District Board of Education will not be on the November ballot, after only one candidate filed for each of the open positions.

Instead, the board will appoint members to the seats on Sept. 22, per state Education Code, according to GUSD spokesperson Melanie Corona.

“Since each of those candidates are unopposed, there is no need to spend taxpayer funds on an election,” she said.

School counselor Gabriela Mora-Kim will fill the Area 1 seat that will be vacated by Enrique Diaz at the end of the year. Retired teacher Michelle Nelson, first elected in 2020 to fill the remaining term of a trustee who resigned, will retain her Area 3 seat.

Linda Piceno, a retired GUSD administrator, will return for a third term in Area 4, while nonprofit leader Tuyen Fiack will continue for a second term in Area 7.

Piceno and Fiack also ran unopposed in the 2018 election.

The four members will begin their four-year term in December.