Gilroy
September 9, 2022
us navy victor garza captain
Capt. Victor Garza. Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sang Kim, Navy Public Affairs Support Element West
Gilroy native serves aboard Navy warship

By: Capt. David Russell
A native of Gilroy and a graduate of the University of California, Los Angeles is serving in the U.S. Navy aboard the guided-missile cruiser, USS Cowpens.

Capt. Victor Garza, a 1992 Gilroy High School graduate, joined the Navy 23 years ago.

“I was working in Los Angeles for TRW Space and Defense and was not happy with my growth,” he said. “I talked with a recruiter as a means to build my engineering resume and joined as an officer. I am still building my resume today.”

Garza is the commanding officer for the USS Cowpens.

As the commanding officer, Garza is responsible for leading the organization. There are many people that are responsible for running the ship, but the commanding officer is responsible for the personnel development and the health of the ship and its warfighting capability.

Garza relies upon skills and values from lessons learned in Gilroy to succeed in the military.

“My parents taught me to work hard and that through hard work good things happen,” he said. “I know that because of my work ethic, I am now blessed to be the commanding officer of such a fine group of sailors.”

Homeported in San Diego, USS Cowpens is named after the Revolutionary War Battle of Cowpens, a major American victory near Cowpens, South Carolina. The historic battle weakened British attempts to wrest the southern colonies from American control.

Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruisers are tactical multi-mission surface combatants capable of conducting anti-air warfare, anti-submarine warfare and anti-surface warfare, as well as humanitarian assistance, according to Navy officials.

“The U.S. Navy deploys national warfighting assets that can fight anywhere in the world. We have a robust logistics chain so that we can stay on station indefinitely to protect our nation’s interest,” Garza said.

More than 90 percent of all trade travels by sea, and fiber optic cables on the ocean floor carry 95 percent of the world’s international phone and internet traffic.

Navy officials continue to emphasize that the prosperity and security of the United States is directly linked to ready sailors and a strong Navy.

“Maintaining the world’s best Navy is an investment in the security and prosperity of the United States, as well as the stability of our world,” said Adm. Mike Gilday, Chief of Naval Operations. “The U.S. Navy—forward deployed and integrated with all elements of national power—deters conflict, strengthens our alliances and partnerships and guarantees free and open access to the world’s oceans. As the United States responds to the security environment through integrated deterrence, our Navy must continue to deploy forward and campaign with a ready, capable, combat-credible fleet.”

Sailors like Garza have many opportunities to achieve accomplishments during their military service.

“My proudest Navy moment is taking command of the USS Cowpens and her crew of amazing sailors,” Garza said.

As Garza and other sailors continue to train and perform missions, they take pride in serving their country in the United States Navy.

“Wearing the uniform allows me to lead a team of dedicated sailors to become better each day,” he said. “I get to help them to prepare for when our nation calls us.”

Capt. David Russell

