Christopher HS Football (7-1 overall, 4-0 BVAL Mt. Hamilton Division)

Recent results: Won 43-20 vs. Oak Grove

Upcoming games: 7:15pm Oct. 31 vs. Leigh

NOTES: Cougars host Leigh and then close the regular season at Live Oak. CHS leads the league by one game over Santa Teresa, a team they beat 31-14 on October 4.

Gilroy HS Football (2-6 overall, 1-2 BVAL Santa Teresa- Valley Division)

Recent results: Lost 42-14 vs. Willow Glen; Lost 13-8 at Westmont

Upcoming games: 7:15pm Oct. 31 vs. Leland

NOTES: Mustangs outyarded Westmont 198 to 184 but two turnovers were crucial.

Christopher HS Volleyball (14-14 overall, 5-9 BVAL Mt. Hamilton Division)

Recent results: Won 3-1 at Evergreen Valley; Lost 3-0 at Branham; Won 3-2 vs. Sobrato

Upcoming games: Regular season over.

NOTES: Cougars got revenge on Sobrato for five-set loss on October 2.

Gilroy HS Volleyball (11-21 overall, 7-3 BVAL Santa Teresa East Division)

Recent results: Won 3-0 vs. Hill; Won 3-0 vs. Live Oak

Upcoming games: Season over.

NOTES: Mustangs smashed Live Oak 25-13, 25-8, 25-8. Gilroy finishes season alone in second place in league behind Silver Creek.

Christopher HS Field Hockey (8-5-3 overall, 3-4-1 BVAL Mt. Hamilton Division)

Recent results: Lost 2-0 vs. Willow Glen; Won 5-2 vs. Westmont

Upcoming games: 630pm Oct. 29 vs. Branham; 5pm Oct. 30 at Gilroy

Gilroy HS Field Hockey (10-4-1 overall, 5-3 BVAL Mt. Hamilton Division)

Recent results: Won 7-0 at Branham; Lost 1-0 vs. Willow Glen; Won 2-1 vs. Leigh

Upcoming games: 6pm Oct. 29 at Westmont; 5p Oct. 30 vs. Christopher

NOTES: Kamryn Krejdovsky scored both goals as Mustangs upset Leigh, who had been unbeaten in league play.

