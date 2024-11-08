Coaches Sonya Beck and Michael Nguyen are building the volleyball program at Gilroy High and progress and success are evident.

After a dry spell of down years, the Mustangs rolled through the Blossom Valley Athletic League, West Valley Division last season with an 11-1 record. In 2024, in the stronger Santa Teresa East Division, Gilroy finished 7-3 to capture second place, outbattling Yerba Buena and Hill for the runner-up spot behind Silver Creek.

“The majority of the team are juniors,” Beck said. “The juniors played together last year. I see the whole team getting better and better.”

A competitive non-league slate colored the overall record, which is just 11-21, but the Mustangs showed their mettle in league play. Three big victories stood out.

On Oct. 7 against Santa Teresa, the Saints took a two-sets-to-one lead with a 25-23 third-set nailbiter. Gilroy fought through the challenge, smashing Santa Teresa 25-17 in the fourth set and 15-8 in the fifth to get the win.

The Oct. 18 contest at Yerba Buena provided another challenge. It was the Aztec Warriors’ Senior Night and their fans packed the gym and were loud.

The Mustangs had lost to YB in straight sets earlier in the year and second place was on the line this night. Yerba Buena took the first set but GHS won the second and third. However, Yerba Buena rallied back to take the fourth and led 7-4 early in the fifth.

“Our energy was key,” Gilroy’s Brianna Sanders said. “We try to work as a team and have no mess-ups.”

The resilient Mustangs fought back. Sienna Schwinges knocked down a kill and Ariadna Urias served an ace in the rally. Setter Bella Rodrigo dished to Schwinges for another kill and Urias scored on a hit that rolled off the top of the net and down to the YB side. But the Warriors fought back and tied matters at 12.

“When we’re under pressure, they fight for it,” coach Nguyen said. “I just keep telling the team to relax. There was no reason to stress it.”



Gilroy handled the tension and the crowd to win the set. Brooke Rogers set Sarah Porter up for a cross and on the next point, Porter ripped yet another kill. At 14-13, Urias belted the ball off the block and out for the match winner.

The Mustang bench emptied onto the floor for a joyous celebration.

“They (Warriors) played really hard,” Porter said. “We knew we had to be better and louder. We focused on doing the best we can.”

Beck and Nguyen run a 6-2 offense with Rodrigo and Rogers. The attack is diverse. Against YB, Tiara Wortham and Urias led with 12 kills and Sanders and Porter each blasted 10 kills.

Additional contributions came from Sasha Wortham and Camila Gaeta.

“I see where the spots to hit are,” said Rodrigo, in discussing her setting strategy. “I look for where the big blocks are to avoid them.”

The offense, especially in the middle with Tiara Wortham and Sanders, had a stellar night. However, the unsung heroes of the match were on the Gilroy back line.

“Everything starts with defense,” coach Nguyen said.

Bella Gutierrez sparkled at libero with Urias, Ava Torres, Anna Nguyen, Nicole Rivera-Sanchez and others making major contributions. The defensive advantage stood out, as the Warriors struggled with their serve receive. Gutierrez served an incredible total of eight aces.

“We were consistent with our serves,” Beck said. “We were serving in seams. We controlled where the ball was going.”

Gilroy nailed the second slot in the standings by following up the next week with a 25-22, 25-19, 25-23 sweep of Hill.

The Mustangs put an exclamation point on the season in their final contest two days later, whipping Live Oak 25-13, 25-8, 25-8.

A year ago, it was the Acorns that won decisively over Gilroy, 25-8, 25-16, 25-8. Live Oak suffered from graduation losses but the change in 12 months illustrated the huge strides made by Gilroy.