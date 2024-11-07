Christopher HS Football (7-1 overall, 4-0 BVAL Mt. Hamilton Division)

Recent results: Won 32-7 vs. Leigh

Upcoming games: 7:15pm Nov. 8 at Live Oak

NOTES: Cougars routed Longhorns behind Jaxen Robinson’s 23-for-33 passing day for 301 yards and three touchdowns. Evan Vernon caught nine balls for 120 yards and a touchdown and Matt Anderson pulled in two for 40 yards and a score.

Josiah Garcia caught two for 13 yards and a touchdown, along with rushing 13 times for 75 yards. David Contreras Campos rushed nine times for 37 yards and a touchdown. Evan Vernon had 10 tackles to lead the defense and Salomon Quintero and Erik Carbajal had interceptions.

Gilroy HS Football (2-7 overall, 1-3 BVAL Santa Teresa- Valley Division)

Recent results: Lost 13-8 at Westmont; Lost 35-8 vs. Leland

Upcoming games: 2:30pm Nov. 9 at Sobrato

NOTES: Mustangs rushed for 149 yards and Juan Carlos Puga scored on a 6-yard run.

Christopher HS Volleyball (15-15 overall, 5-9 BVAL Mt. Hamilton Division)

Recent results: Won 3-2 vs. Sobrato; Won 3-0 vs. Lincoln (CCS D2); Lost 3-1 at Monta Vista (CCS D2)

Upcoming games: Season Over.

NOTES: CHS swept the playoff opener against the Lincoln Lions 25-17, 25-21, 25-22. Finley Corona led the Cougars with 11 kills, middles Grace Wilson and Maddie Ridgway each contributed six kills and Hannah McGhie had five.

Setter Jenny Lee served five aces and McGhie, Wilson and Juliet Tassio each had two aces.

Gilroy HS Volleyball (11-21 overall, 7-3 BVAL Santa Teresa East Division)

Recent results: Won 3-0 vs. Hill; Won 3-0 vs. Live Oak

Upcoming games: Season Over.

NOTES: Mustangs closed season with decisive victory over Acorns, 25-13, 25-8, 25-8. Sarah Porter and Brianna Sanders led GHS with six kills and Ariadne Urias served six aces.

Christopher HS Field Hockey (11-6-3 overall, 4-5-1 BVAL Mt. Hamilton Division)

Recent results: Won 4-0 at Prospect; Won 4-0 at Palo Alto (CCS); Won 4-0 at Hollister (CCS)

Upcoming games: 1pm Nov. 8 vs. St. Ignatius at Del Mar (CCS)

NOTES: Ella Miura scored three goals in the regular season finale at Prospect and Ryan Hemeon added one score. In the playoff opener, Miura, Hemeon, Reese Dubenko and Alliya Camacho each notched one goal. In the second round victory at Hollister, Miura scored twice.

Gilroy HS Field Hockey (14-4-1 overall, 7-3 BVAL Mt. Hamilton Division)

Recent results: Won 2-0 vs. Christopher; Won 4-0 vs. Los Altos (CCS); Won 1-0 at Stevenson (CCS)

Upcoming games: 11am Nov. 8 vs. Archbishop Mitty at Leigh (CCS)

NOTES: Kamryn Krejdovsky and Kiara Prophet scored goals against the rival Cougars. Lea Kim had seven saves in the shutout.

In the playoff opener against Los Altos, Annelise Lerma and Allisa Schwender each tallied two. In the second round victory at Stevenson, Krejdovsky scored the sole goal, via an assist from Addison Tait.

