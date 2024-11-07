Local Scene: Library district opens community survey

Library district opens community survey

Santa Clara County Library District (SCCLD) has launched an online community survey to the hundreds of thousands of Santa Clara County residents who utilize its services and/or live within the nine cities within its boundaries, including Gilroy, Morgan Hill and other unincorporated areas.

The survey’s goal is to receive feedback on how people are using the collections, resources and facilities, as well as how the library can better serve them, says a press release from the library district.

The online survey is available in English, Spanish, Vietnamese, and Traditional Chinese and is open through Nov. 24 at sccld.org/communitysurvey/.

“It’s important to hear directly from the patrons and residents of the communities we represent, including those individuals who are not currently using our services,” said County Librarian Jennifer Weeks. “We want to make sure that as we plan for the future, we do so with the priorities of all of our community members in mind.”

This survey is completely anonymous and consists of two dozen questions which takes less than 10 minutes for most to complete, says the press release. Participants have the option of providing contact information for a chance to win a gift card.

Personal information is only used for the drawing and will not be associated with survey answers. The Santa Clara County Library District Foundation has donated $100, $50 and $10 gift cards to increase community participation, which will be given away in a drawing in December.

Jazz at Gavilan is Nov. 7

Gavilan College’s annual Jazz @ Gavilan concert will take place 7pm Nov. 7 in the Gavilan Theater. This year’s performance will bring an unforgettable evening of live jazz music featuring faculty member Dahveed Behroozi on piano and synthesizer, accompanied by drummer Jason Lewis, says a press release from Gavilan College.

The duo will showcase original compositions that debuted at the San Jose Jazz New Works Festival earlier this year.

Opening the concert will be the Sobrato High School Jazz Band of Morgan Hill, under the direction of Greg Chambers.

Tickets can be purchased online at https://gofan.co/event/1726772?schoolId=CA87775, or at the Gavilan Theater door. The theater is located at Gavilan College’s main campus in Gilroy, at 5055 Santa Teresa Blvd.

Buy books at the library

The Friends of Gilroy Library will hold their monthly book sale from 10am-1pm Nov. 9 at the Gilroy Library, 350 West Sixth Street. Books will be on sale for $5 per bag for members. Membership dues start at $5 per year.

The library’s Isabel Jewell Book Store is open Monday, Tuesday and Friday from 1 pm-3 pm, Wednesday from 1 pm-4 pm, Thursday from 10am-3pm. The store is also open the second and fourth Saturday from 10 am-1 pm.

Holiday arts in Aromas

Excitement is building in Aromas as crafters and artists prepare to offer their work to the public on Nov. 16-17 from 10am-4pm at the Aromas Grange, 400 Rose Ave. The annual holiday arts event has become a tradition in Aromas, located about 10 miles south of Watsonville.

Aromas artisans will display their handmade wares—including paintings, stained glass, photography, etchings, carved and turned wood items, jewelry, succulents, and much more. Attendees can enjoy live music by Jesse Martinez as they stroll the aisles and relax. Sip a cup of cider and relax at one of the tables by the fireplace, or take a free class from one of the crafters.

More than two dozen handmade items will be raffled off. The drawing will take place on Sunday afternoon, Nov. 17.

Panthers’ schedule released

The Indoor Football League last week released its 2025 schedule, and the Morgan Hill-based Bay Area Panthers will kick off their fourth season at home against the San Antonio Gunslingers on March 30.

The Panthers, who won the 2023 IFL National Championship, are slated to have a competitive 16-game lineup, says a press release from the Panthers.

Following matchups with San Diego and Northern Arizona at home at San Jose’s SAP Center, the Panthers will play their first road game against the expansion Fishers Freight on April 19, 2025 in Indiana.

“I’m ecstatic and inspired to see such a competitive game schedule for the 2025 regular season,” said Head Coach Rob Keefe. “Our goals, as always, are to bring a great brand of entertainment to our fan base, and to strive to win the Indoor Football League Championship (again).”

Keefe and the Panthers’ coaching staff are assembling the roster to compete for a title run in 2025, and they embrace the challenge of the upcoming season, the Panthers said.

“We can’t wait to have our fans pack the SAP Center as we put on a show for them at each home game. Go Panthers!” said Keefe.

The Panthers’ full 2025 season home schedule is below. All home games are played at SAP Center:

• March 30 vs. San Antonio Gunslingers

• April 6 vs. San Diego Strike Force

• April 12 vs. Northern Arizona Wranglers

• May 4 vs. San Diego Strike Force

• May 18 vs. Tucson Sugar Skulls

• June 7 vs. Tulsa Oilers

• June 21 vs. Arizona Rattlers

• July 12 vs. Vegas Knight Hawks